Boys basketball has new divisions

The Joel Barlow High boys basketball team will compete for a spot in the state tournament in a new division that was designed by the CIAC for the upcoming season.

The CIAC Board of Control voted to approve the proposal that will feature five divisions for this upcoming season. It is a one-year trial format.

Coach Matt Whelan’s Falcons have been placed in Division III, which has 42 teams.

Every team in Division I will qualify for the state tournament, regardless of record.

There are at least 39 teams in each of the other four divisions. A team must win at least 40% of its games to qualify for the postseason.

The committee has done away with filling the brackets for teams with six or seven victories.

Teams were placed in the five divisions on the basis of enrollment, the power point system the CIAC employs (determined by sum of wins over opponents they defeated over the past three seasons), postseason success for both league and state tournaments and the overall strength of the conference a team plays in.

Input from its member schools helped shape the original proposal, created more than a year ago, leading to the vote by the Board of Controls after the boys committee voted unanimously for it.

“This new format is the result of a lot of hard work from members of our boys basketball committee and aims to address the concerns we’ve heard from our membership about inequity challenges specific to the boys basketball tournament,” CAS-CIAC executive director Karissa Niehoff said in a press release.

“CIAC is grateful for the feedback and participation of the CHSCA and CAAD along with all our member schools in vetting this proposal, and we look forward to its implementation and an exciting boys basketball tournament.”