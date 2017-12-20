Barlow volleyball seniors shine

The Joel Barlow High girls varsity volleyball team ended its 2017 fall season by capturing the team’s sixth consecutive South-West Conference championship win followed by making it to the state Class L semifinals. Captains and graduating seniors of the team, Caitlin Colangelo, Ava Campano, Jessica Muczynski, and Taylor Paradise each contributed to the team’s successful season. They received noteworthy athletic and/or academic honors along with junior teammate Kiara Robichaud.

Colangelo, vice president of the Class of 2018, led with 634 assists and was a league leader in her position as setter. She was named to the SWC All-Colonial team and was one of the recipients of the 2017 Val Dickinson Memorial Award and Scholarship sponsored by the Connecticut Federation of Volleyball Officials. Also on the varsity softball team, Colangelo is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society.

Campano led Barlow in kills with 323. An All-SWC first team selection, she was MVP of the conference tournament and was named to the Connecticut High School Coaches Association All-State First Team for Class L.

Campano was also a recipient of the coveted Val Dickinson Memorial Award and Scholarship and was invited to play on the CHSCA All-Star team in November with the top players in Connecticut.

Currently, she is playing club volleyball during the winter season on the CP-AC 18-and-under national club team at Chelsea Piers in Stamford and has been offered positions on both Division II and Division III college teams in the Northeast.

“I look forward to continuing to play volleyball in college,” said Campano. “Being involved on an athletic team in high school has really enhanced my experience as a student at Barlow, and I think it will be an equally great experience in college. I feel so fortunate to have that opportunity.”

Middle blocker Jessica Muczynski was a leader in both solo and total blocks and was named to the All-Colonial and SWC All-Tournament team. Muczynski will continue playing club volleyball this winter season for the 18-and-under Connecticut Stars national team in Ridgefield. She also would like to continue playing volleyball in college.

Taylor Paradise, a defense specialist on the Barlow team, is one of only two Barlow students in her class this semester who has been honored with the school’s staff-selected Spotlight Award. Paradise has also been inducted into the Joel Barlow Legacy Society by vote of her peers. Both awards are based on personality and contribution to the school.

Barlow junior Kiara Robichaud, a leader in both kills and digs, joined the senior girls in their accolades, being named to the All-SWC first team, the SWC All-Tournament team and the All-State Class L second team. Robichaud started playing volleyball in middle school in Kentucky and was a starting varsity player in her freshman year at Barlow.

In November, she was invited to the CIAC Sportsmanship Conference for her athletic and academic excellence. Robichaud was inducted into the National Honor Society last month, and is a member of the French Honor Society. She is currently on the Connecticut Stars 17s national club team and is looking forward to playing at the Amateur Athletic Union national volleyball championships in June.

Coached by Carol Asplund with the assistance of Sarah McAniff, Barlow has won nine SWC championships since 1995.