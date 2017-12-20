With the help a few newcomers, the Joel Barlow High wrestling team was off to a strong start in its season opener.

The Falcons had four newcomers win their varsity debut matches when they visited Bethel on Wednesday, Dec. 13. They also had some help from their more experienced members in a 56-24 win.

“We had a very good night and had some clutch wins at the right time to put us over the top for our first dual win of the season,” said Barlow head coach Phil LiCastri.

Sophomore Walter Alvarez debuted with a win in the 132-pound class when he won a 19-4 technical fall over Christina Ruiz.

Although the Wildcats got the win at 138 when Luca Viriea pinned Quinn Siddiqui in 1:10, the Falcons were back on top with wins in the next two weight groups.

At 145 pounds, Alex Klein Wassink pinned Vincent Giannone in 3:44. It was close at 152 before Barlow’s Ben Coppock held on for a 6-5 decision over Nick Marchak.

With no eligible wrestler, Barlow forfeited at 160 pounds. It got the pin at 170 when Ben Burrell defeated Byron Menendez in 5:33. The forfeit went to Barlow’s Carson LiCastri at 182 when Bethel could not produce an eligible wrestler.

It took Shayne Ortiz less than a minute to pin Bethel’s Gabriel Lacerda, getting the win in 54 seconds at 195 pounds. Although Barlow forfeited at 220 pounds, it got the win at 285 with Ben El-Wardany pinning Pena Cassio in 1:54.

Moving on to the lighter weight groups, the Falcons had three new wrestlers post wins. Josh Brault got the win at 106 pounds by forfeit and Charlie Prather pinned Jacob Anderson in 1:12 at 113.

The Falcons followed with Christian Hiden getting the forfeit at 120, getting the last word in when Lucas Wells pinned Cameron Hirsch in 53 seconds at 126.

The Falcons had nine wrestlers place in their respective weight groups. One gold medal came at 106 pounds when Brault posted three wins, all by pins.

LiCastri also went 3-0 to place first at 170, getting two wins and a major decision.

Coppock took the silver medal at 160. He won two matches but lost by injury default in the finals.

El-Wardany was also runner-up at 220. Going 2-1, he had two pins.

Getting a bronze medal, Klein Wassink lost his first-round match but then won three straight at 145. John Guimares also placed third with a 3-1 record, winning his final match 3-2 in the last seconds.

Prather went 2-2 on the day to take fourth at 113 pounds. Both losses came against the same wrestler, including by a point in the consolation finals.

Alvarez went 3-2 to take fourth at 132 and also lost to the same opponent twice. Getting two wins in the consolation rounds, Ortiz also took fourth at 195 pounds.

“Overall, everyone wrestled with intensity, but we still had some early-season mistakes that we will need to improve upon this week,” said LiCastri.

Barlow competes in the Simsbury Invitational on Saturday at 9 a.m. and is in the Wilton Invitational on Wednesday at 10.