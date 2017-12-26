Library launches One Book/One Town Community Read

Come January, the Easton Public Library will begin a One Book/One Town Community Read program that will feature the book The Yellow Envelope: One Gift, Three Rules, and A Life-Changing Journey Around the World by Kim Dinan.

This nonfiction book tells the story of what happened when Dinan and her husband quit their jobs to travel the world. They’re given a yellow envelope containing a check and instructions to give the money away.

The only three rules for the envelope: Don’t overthink it; share your experiences; don’t feel pressured to give it all away. The obstacles they face, and what they learn from the giving of the money and of themselves, changes their lives.

Multiple copies of the book will be available at the library beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2. One Book/One Town Community Read is sponsored by the Friends of the Easton Public Library.

“I am very excited to bring back the One Book/One Town Community Read after many years on hiatus,” library Director Lynn Zaffino said. “The book we have chosen, The Yellow Envelope by Kim Dinan, speaks to a number of themes, including travel, relationships, self-actualization, giving, and global awareness. I am extremely grateful to the Friends of the Easton Public Library for generously funding this program.”

Programs connected with the book

The library will be hosting several themed events that are connected to the book, beginning with a children’s service project for grades K-5, on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 4:15 p.m. Children will create a meaningful self-portrait that expresses their sense of identity.

Each portrait submitted generates funding from the Bezos Family Foundation — up to $600,000 — to benefit the “Students Rebuild” Organization and support programs that are run by CARE and Search for Common Ground, helping youth on different sides of conflict build peace.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m., Sam Ducharme will present his program Thru-Hiking the Appalachian Trail. He will share his own experiences, as well as hiking techniques, logistics, and wildlife information. Dinan, the author of The Yellow Envelope, will travel to Connecticut on Saturday, March 24, for an author talk and book signing at 2 p.m.

She will be discussing the book, her travels, and the book’s impact on her life. Airfare for her trip was donated by Jon Sonneborn, former library board of trustees chair.

On Thursday, April 5, at 7 p.m., there will be a community-wide book discussion. Additionally, the library invites community members to share their favorite travel photos in an exhibit that will be on display in the library from January to April.

The One Book/One Town movement began in Seattle, Wash., in 1998. Since then, many cities and towns all over the United States have created their own community read programs. The Easton Public Library has participated in several One Book/One Town programs in the last 10 years. This is the first one since 2010.

For more information on One Book/One Town Community Reads, call Zaffino at 203-261-0134 or email [email protected]