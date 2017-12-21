Fuchs’s attorney disputes complaints against his client

Elliot Spector, an attorney for Redding police Chief Doug Fuchs — who was put on administrative leave of absence pending the outcome of an investigation — countered all complaints made in the Dec. 14 Pilot article by Peter Valenti’s family attorney, Gayle Sullivan.

The case relates to the events of April 11, 2016, when Valenti was found hanging by a noose in a shed outside his Blueberry Hill Road home in Redding. Valenti’s body was initially mistaken for a dummy by the first police officer who found it. Then, according to another complaint, Fuchs refused to allow an emergency medical technician to check on Valenti, saying he was already dead. Valenti’s family has filed suit, saying he was, in fact, alive and could have been saved.

In the article, Sullivan, an attorney with the firm McEnery Price Messey & Sullivan, said that when the call came in to go to Valenti’s home, “the dispatcher should have sent the EMT people with the police, and they didn’t. They only sent the police.”

According to Spector, when police received the initial call to respond to Valenti’s home, there was no indication that anyone was injured or needed medical attention, and therefore there was initially no reason to send an EMT.

“It’s very common for police officers to receive complaints with little or no information about what is occurring. It wouldn’t make sense to have EMT technicians respond if someone calls up and says, ‘We don’t know what’s going on but please respond to this address,’” he said.

Spector explained that sometimes these complaints are not even true. He said this is the reason why the legislature has passed statutes criminalizing false reporting of incidents to police.

Spector also denied Sullivan’s allegation that Fuchs in some way prevented EMTs from entering the shed where Valenti’s body was hanging.

Sullivan said that when Redding police officers found Valenti hanging in the shed, they “didn’t do any first aid on him. All those officers are obligated to perform first aid, and no one did.”

Spector said in reviewing body camera footage that captured all of the communications between the chief and the EMTs — in particular [EMT] Sean Morris — “there is not a single word which would indicate in any way that he should not enter.”

“There is a misapprehension here that if a crime scene is set up that EMTs can’t go in,” Spector said. “This is actually quite the contrary.”

He further said that “crime scene investigation 101, the basics, tells every professional arriving at a crime scene that if someone needs medical attention, the EMTs enter and police officers guide and help them on their entry,” Spector said. “Every EMT should know this.”

Spector said he previously worked as a police officer in Hartford and was educated about this. In addition, he said, “after the O.J. Simpson debacle in Los Angeles, [Attorney General] Janet Reno set up a committee to develop a national crime scene protocol mandate. I was appointed to that panel, and one of the first things we put in was providing protocol at a crime scene.”

Spector further stated that even if Fuchs had said, “‘Don’t go in there,’ any EMT would know that they have an overriding responsibility to provide medical attention,” he said. “The chief was not even [Morris’s] supervisor for the same department — but in fact the chief never said anything to him.”

Spector said the reason Morris went into the shed is because the chief asked him to.

“The chief wanted the EMTs and paramedics there, and if people watch the body cam, they will see that within the minute that he found out that there was someone hanging in the shed, he is the one that called for EMTs and paramedics,” Spector said.

The body cam of Peter Valenti, which shows the circumstances that took place when Redding police officers discovered his body hanging in the shed, can be viewed by anyone who fills out a Freedom of Information Act Request (FOIA) at Redding Town Hall.

In addition, Spector explained that when Fuchs asked Morris to go to the shed, “Morris was in there with a police officer and it is my understanding that he as an EMT did not check for vitals.”

Spector also said heart rhythms can be heard even after a person has died.

When the paramedics team came over to Valenti with cardiac machines, Sullivan said there was a heart rhythm on the machine. “The strip has a time of 11:56 a.m. At that time, Valenti had a cardiac rhythm that required resuscitation efforts, so he was survivable.”

Spector disputed this statement by discussing “what is referred to as a pulseless rhythm — an electronic rhythm that comes from the heart or the body ever after someone is dead,” he said.

He said that this rhythm should be present for hours after a person has died.

A British Broadcasting Corp. article on Nov. 4, 2016, called The Macabre Fate of Beating Heart Corpses, Zaria Gorvett talks about a pulseless rhythm. She wrote that studies have shown that deceased patients can still have functioning organs and a pulse.

“Their hearts are still beating. … And yet, according to most legal definitions and the vast majority of doctors, these patients are thoroughly, indisputably deceased,” she wrote. “These are the beating heart cadavers; brain-dead corpses with functioning organs and a pulse.”

Gorvett wrote that with the invention of the EEG — which identifies brain activity — doctors began discovering that some of their patients whom they had previously considered only comatose actually had no brain activity at all. “They had discovered the ‘beating-heart cadavers,’ people whose bodies were alive though their brains were dead,” she wrote.

Spector went on to ask, if Valenti’s body, which weighed more than 200 pounds, was hanging in his shed for an extended period of time and his neck was broken, “how quickly would someone have to cut them down to revive them?” he asked.

Spector said there has been a lot of negative press and comments about the chief, and he feels “it’s important for everyone in the town to find out what the truth is, so any reports and evidence should be disclosed as early as possible.”

He added that his comments on Fuchs so far have been focused on Valenti. “The matters [involving civil and union complaints filed against the chief] are not serious. At the same time, we would want everything disclosed with regard to these matters to show how frivolous they are, and let the public make a decision based on characterizations that are unfounded and untrue.”

Trial date set for Feb. 11, 2020

On Friday, Dec. 15, after a status conference — which is a court-ordered meeting with a judge where the date of a trial is decided — the motion to move the Valenti case out of Danbury was granted.

According to Valenti family attorney Gerard McEnery of McEnery, Price, Messey & Sullivan, the case was transferred to the Waterbury complex litigation docket at 400 Grand Street and assigned to judge Terence Zemetis. The trial will take place on Feb. 11, 2020.

“The parties will now create dates in which fact witnesses will be deposed, and expert witness will be disclosed, and they have to get their depositions,” McEnery said.