Determination was enough for the Joel Barlow High boys varsity basketball team in its home opener.

The Falcons did not sink many points near the end of their game against Westhill on Wednesday, Dec. 21. However, they did sink enough which was the difference in a 48-42 win, their first of the season.

“I don’t think we played our best but we played really hard,” said Barlow head coach Matt Whelan. “We made a lot of plays we needed to make.”

Westhill struggled with its shooting early on and although the Falcons missed a few shots of their own they went up 6-0 on back to back layups by Owen Corazelli and a shot down lot by Austin DeLuca. Clark Gilmore’s three-pointer helped put Barlow up 13-5 after one quarter.

Play was more even in the next frame. The Vikings got their offense going with a seven-point effort from Jaki Barnes and the Falcons maintaining their lead helped by Corazzelli’s six points to make it 27-21 at halftime.

Switching to a press early in the third frame, the Vikings kept Barlow’s offense off balance for a short time but it was enough to hold them to six points and help chip away at the lead. Jordan Trief tied it at 31-31 with 1:44 to go and a three-pointer from Barnes in the last minute gave Westhill its first lead at 34-33.

“They play an aggressive style of defense at times,:” said Whelan. “They’re physical with the ball handlers. We weren’t really knocking down shots and getting perimeter shots but Owen and Clark got to the basket well.”

The fourth quarter featured five different lead changes with the Falcons finally going back on top for good on Dan Mangieri’s three-pointer with 2:10 left. The Vikings were forced to foul in the time remaining to slow things down but with Gilmore sinking four shots the lead was safe.

He led Barlow with 15 points, including one three-pointer. Corazzelli also scored in double digits with 12.

Mangieri had nine, all coming on three-pointers. Nate Aime scored five while Jake McNamara had one three-pointer. Austin DeLuca and Tom Richetelli each sank two points.

Barnes led Westhill with 19 points, including one three-pointer.

“We knew he was like their main shooter,” said Whelan. “We tried to pack the paint and keep him from getting to the rim. We did a pretty good job for the most part.

Barlow takes part in the McMahon Tournament on Dec. 29 against an opponent and at a time to be determined.