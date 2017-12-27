Easton legislators confront new state budget deficit

Underfunded teacher pensions, lucrative state union contracts, declining population, regionalization, and attracting young people to stay in Connecticut were among the subjects raised at a budget forum held by Easton’s delegation to the Connecticut General Assembly.

State Sen. Tony Hwang, R-28, and state Rep. Adam Dunsby, R-135, invited residents to the Easton Public Library community room on Monday, Dec. 18, to discuss the contents of the recently adopted state budget and the implications for the local community.

Residents in attendance expressed their worries about the state’s continuing budget woes and the impact on local taxes. The fact that state lawmakers must address an additional $208-million deficit in the new year didn’t exactly calm people’s nerves.

The legislators have held several similar town hall forums throughout the year as the budget situation unfolded. Hwang and Dunsby explained the most significant provisions of the new veto-proof state budget that the Connecticut General Assembly passed on Oct. 26 and Gov. Dannel Malloy signed into law.

Easton fared better than anticipated back in the spring, when state officials struggled to close a $4-billion deficit. Malloy’s budget proposal at the time would have transferred $1.3 million of the cost of teachers’ pensions, a state program, onto Easton and done likewise for other municipalities. It also would have eliminated the town’s Education Cost Sharing grant and reduced some other grants.

The net effect would have been a negative financial swing of about $1.6 million to Easton, which was the source of the town tax increase this year. The state had not passed a budget when the legislative session ended in June, but the town had already held its budget referendum in May. The town is now in the position of having raised more in taxes than budgeted for town expenditures.

That seems like a good place to be, considering the state’s fiscal health isn’t strong, and income and sales tax revenue continue to fall short of expectations. In fact, the legislature will be called into special session early in the new year to address the additional $208-million budget deficit.

Residents speak out

Vicky Markanthony, a retired teacher, told Dunsby and Hwang she was concerned about underfunding of the teachers’ pension fund. She asked why lawmakers were reluctant to add any new taxes to properly fund it.

“I thank you for teaching,” Hwang said. “For the rank and file teachers, I want to say, you have done great work, and have contributed into your pension.”

But, he said, “that is so far removed from the politics of the state employees’ union. I’m looking for fairness.” Hwang said it’s important to understand the distinction between the state employees’ and the teachers’ unions.

Teachers don’t get Social Security and must contribute to the retirement fund, he said. He supports fully funding the teacher retirement fund. State employees contribute far less, and he would like to see state employees pay more for their health care, retirement, perks, and benefits.

The legislature and state employee unions in July signed a labor pact, with concessions, including a bonding cap, a spending cap, a mandatory vote on all union contracts, and certain municipal mandate relief reforms. But Hwang and Dunsby said the deal was too lucrative. It includes a four-year, no-layoff provision and extends the agreement to 2027. They and other GOP lawmakers opposed it.

“I would find it very hard for anyone to say they voted for it because it’s good for the taxpayers and state,” Hwang said. “We will demand greater accountability.”

The state union pact also contains an anti-privatization clause for 10 years, which Hwang said is wrong. Nonprofits like the Kennedy Center provide services for 55 cents on the dollar compared with state services, he said. Hwang would like to have more options and will push to reopen the state union agreement.

Resident Ira Kaplan said the state’s problem with overspending and underfunding pensions goes back 20 years, and asked the legislators what they are going to do about it. He questioned the close ties of some state legislators to the state unions.

“I knew the unions were powerful, but I had no idea of the influence of people who hold legislative office,” Dunsby said. For example, Joe Aresimowicz, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, is an AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) member.

Ben Barnes, secretary of the state of Connecticut office of policy and management, has praised defined benefit retirement programs for state workers, but few people in the private sector, or even local municipal employees, have these lucrative plans in today’s world, Dunsby said. He would like to change that.

A defined benefit plan, most often known as a pension, is a retirement account for which the employer typically pays all the money and promises a set payout upon retirement. In the public sector, the employee sometimes contributes, too. A defined contribution plan, like a 401(k) or 403(b), requires employees to put in their own money, sometimes with some matching funds from the employer.

Dunsby said the state has not stood up for the taxpayers. He and Hwang said the state has a spending problem, not a revenue problem. They believe it’s the wrong approach to expect prosperity from spending more.

“We’ve lost population, and the GDP value has not grown,” Dunsby said. “Student enrollment has declined. We need to tighten our belts and retrench.”

Resident Beverlee Dacey said frustration over the state’s economics raises a couple of questions for the coming legislative session. “We down county support a lot of what happens upstate,” she said. She questioned the support for “supply-chain aerospace” companies like UT and Pratt and said other states have developed markets for automotive. She raised the issue of regionalization and how the legislators will address the more than $200-million deficit.

“Regionalization is already occurring,” Hwang said. “But one size doesn’t fit all. There has to be true government accountability and transparency.”

UT and Pratt are significant employers, he said. The problem is that “we don’t have a really organic environment to allow competition to occur. North Carolina says come, we will partner with you. We don’t have a sustainable organic economic structure.”

Reopening labor contracts and making the state more competitive will make it more desirable since it has a lot going for it, including a key location between Boston and New York, he said.

The state’s fiscal position isn’t strong, and income tax revenue is consistently under projections, contributing to the deficit, Hwang and Dunsby said. Cutting is necessary but challenging because of fixed costs consuming 75% of the budget. They hope to change things with new leadership in the governor’s office and more Republican control of the General Assembly.

Bill Greenspace of Fairfield, a University of Bridgeport professor who attends a lot of legislative town halls, asked about making the state more hospitable to senior citizens.

“Senior citizens spend a lot of money but are leaving for Florida and a majority of states that don’t tax Social Security or pension plans,” he said.

Household pensions of less than “$100,000 are not taxed,” Dunsby said.

Easton’s elderly tax relief program includes both a tax credit that reduces a senior’s property tax obligations, and a less-used partial tax deferral that eventually is paid back to the town when a home is sold. To be eligible, people must have household incomes below $85,000 and assets not exceeding $750,000 separate from their primary residence, home belongings and motor vehicles.

Resident Anne Manusky said the state should get away from Common Core and support student data privacy. “The schools are not being held accountable,” she said. She said social emotional learning puts too much emphasis on sex education at a young age and is increasing stress on children.

“Taxpayers are paying for social and emotional learning and making children research subjects,” she said. “The schools are collecting data and making children lab rats.”

Hwang said he doesn’t believe in No Child Left Behind and its offshoots with their emphasis on testing, and he supports her student privacy concerns.

Kathy Magner asked the legislators for their position on not replacing the Millstone nuclear power plant at the end of its license and ramping up renewables.

“My view is we should be supporting solar,” Dunsby said. “We’ve been doing a lot of that in Easton with the solar array behind Samuel Staples Elementary School doubling in the next year. I’m in favor and worked to increase incremental solar power and will keep moving in that direction.”

“I would love to push for renewables to lower energy costs, which are among the highest in the country, and lower our carbon footprint,” Hwang said. He also favors wind power, but said that Millstone provides 50% of the state’s energy, and he doesn’t see renewables replacing that.

Fixing the mess

After the discussion about all of the state’s problems and financial woes, Dori Wollen asked, “How are you going to fix it?”

Dunsby said, “We’ve had two of the highest tax increases in the history of the state and still don’t have enough money and had a $4-billion deficit. It’s not a tax revenue problem, it’s a serious spending problem.”

“We need to stop spending, we need to make fairer labor agreements and have tremendous political courage,” Hwang said. “Unless we’re going going to raise taxes, we have to ask the unions to come back to the table.”

Walt Kazmierczak asked how they were going to do that when the agreements are written into law. Hwang said it would take courage but had to be done.

Kazmierczak asked how the legislators will encourage young people to stay in Connecticut rather than moving to states where the cost of living is lower and there are more career opportunities.

Dunsby and Hwang said they would look to increase arts and cultural opportunities, partner with the state’s great universities, emphasize the state’s advantageous location in the Northeast Corridor and its infrastructure, and encourage industries like genomics and biotechnology and advanced manufacturing.

They don’t support tolls, legalizing marijuana or increasing gambling to solve the problem. The problem was a long time in coming and solving it won’t be easy, they said, but they are fully committed to preparing for a better Connecticut.

Dunsby represents the 135th General Assembly District communities of Easton, Redding and Weston.

Hwang represents the 28th Senate district communities of Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston, and Westport.