Alan R. Stilson

Alan Stilson, age 63 of Easton, passed away on Monday December 18, 2017 at Yale New Haven Hospital. In addition to his loving wife Annette (Drummey) Stilson, he leaves behind his cherished children Hayley and Andy, and his sisters Terry Carr of Winston-Salem NC and Joanne Hart of Leesburg VA. He will be lovingly remembered by his large extended family.

Born in Cortland NY on September 16, 1954 he was the son of the late Robert and Roberta Stilson and grew up in Pittsford NY. A graduate of SUNY Geneseo he was a long-time network television news editor at CBS News in NYC. He was an avid long-distance swimmer and loved the outdoors. In addition to being a devoted father, he shared his passion for film and music with his children.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday Dec 30th at the First Church of Christ Congregational, 25 Cross Highway, Redding CT 06896 at 11:00AM. A private burial for the family to follow at a later date. To offer online condolences please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bridgeport CT YMCA.