Wireless tower project underway

Easton residents fended off the construction of another cell tower in town for a decade, but tower avoidance has come to an end.

“Stacking” of a new 150-foot cell tower at 515 Morehouse Road is underway with preparation of the site and pouring of the foundation.

Stacking means constructing the tower on its base. Homeland Towers expects to construct the tower the last week of December, Dec. 27 to 29, according to Ray Vergati, site development manager of Homeland Towers.

It will take several months before the tower is operational. Verizon is the anchor tenant, and other carriers are expected to co-locate on the tower.

Public safety tops the list of reasons the town sought improved wireless coverage. That was what Easton emergency response chiefs told the Siting Council at an evidentiary meeting June 20 that preceded a public hearing.

Homeland Towers is leasing a 70-foot by 80-foot location, with the on-ground fenced compound being 70 feet by 70 feet. The compound will have a diesel-powered backup generator.

Access is off the existing driveway to the public works facility, near the recreational fields, with a new 315-foot-long road built to reach the tower site.

Homeland Towers has been working on the Easton project for more than five years, receiving local approvals to use municipal land after going through a request for proposals process by the town.

The Connecticut Siting Council has sole authority to approve cell tower locations in Connecticut. Local land-use boards, such as municipal zoning and wetlands commissions, do not vote on such matters.

Because this proposed location involves town-owned land, municipal entities have been involved in the process to approve the use of town land separate from the cell tower application.

The Connecticut Siting Council approved the project following the public comment session on June 20.

In speaking with officers and using the computer-aided design (CAD) system, police Chief Tim Shaw created a list and map of the worst areas for cell phone service in Easton, which he presented at the Siting Council evidentiary session.

The areas with poor service and call drops include Route 58 from Route 136 to Country Club Lane, Route 58 at Center Road, Route 58 at Route 136, Center Road from Morehouse Road to Route 58, Route 136 from Center Road to the Fairfield town line, and Route 136 at Center Road.

Also, Route 59 from Old Oak Road to Beers Road, Rock House Road at Maple Road, Silver Hill Road, Wilson Road, Sport Hill Road north of Silver Hill Road, and Old Oak Road at South Park Avenue.

The Siting Council public hearing drew only four speakers, with two residents in favor of the plan and two opposed.

Ten years ago most people had land lines in addition to cell phones. Now the number has dropped to roughly 70% with cell only and 30% with both. The number of those with cell phones only is increasing.

No one can predict the future of technology. Towers will someday become obsolete. But for now, they offer the only readily available way to keep the community safe, town officials concluded, after studying alternatives such as a distributed antenna system, or DAS.