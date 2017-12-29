Public hearing set for South Park Bridge project

A public hearing on the replacement of the South Park Avenue bridge over the Mill River near Riverside Lane has been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

The Planning and Zoning Commission hearing will focus on zoning-related issues involving the bridge replacement. An engineering firm, hired by the town, has finalized plans for the new bridge.

Only one lane of the older bridge now is in operation, and construction on the new bridge is expected to take place next summer.

Another bridge over the Mill River on South Park Avenue, between Bucks Hill Road and Marich Drive, also needs to be replaced soon.

During the Dec. 11 P&Z meeting, town Land Use Director John Hayes said the submitted bridge replacement application is “very complete” and meets all zoning regulations, including for work in a floodplain. Wetlands approval for the project has been received.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby said the two South Park Avenue bridges should cost about $1.5 million each. Most of that should be covered by grants, with “some uncertainty” on the exact amount of outside funding due to the state budget situation.

The bridge was closed about two years ago after a state inspection raised structural concerns, and then partially reopened after it was determined allowing only one lane of traffic at a time would be safe.

The state has concluded the bridge “is in poor structural condition,” according to a letter by town Deputy Public Works Director Bruce Bombero submitted with the zoning application.

“That one’s in bad shape,” Bombero said during an interview.

The new bridge will be 50 feet long and have concrete walls on each side, a concrete bottom with steel reinforced beams topped by pavement, and metal side railings on the sides. The surrounding area will be graded as part of the project.

“It won’t look much different” than the current bridge, said Bombero, who’s also an engineer.

The new bridge has been designed by Glastonbury-based Anchor Engineering Services, and has “a greater hydraulic opening, thus reducing backwater on the inlet side of the bridge,” states the application.

Bombero said the town will go to bid for a construction company to build the new bridge once all approvals are received. He said construction, including demolition of the current bridge, should take a few months, maximum.

The Mill River is classified as a Class 1 Wild Trout Management Area in the vicinity, so the work must take place during the dry season when the fish are less active. This likely means June through September.

The current bridge is believed to be up to 80 years old, perhaps built in the 1930s or 1940s, according to town officials.

Dunsby said people understand the bridge needs to be replaced, and that the current one-lane scenario is “the best we can do” on a temporary basis.

“A big project like this takes time,” said Dunsby, explaining that many agencies, approvals and funding sources are involved.

The other bridge over the Mill River, farther north on South Park Avenue, also will be replaced. Bombero said this project now is in the design phase.

The goal is to replace the second bridge soon after the first bridge project is done. “We didn’t want to do both at the same time,” Bombero said.

Informational meetings for the public were held on both bridge replacement projects earlier in 2017.