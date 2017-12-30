Easton Courier

Troop 66 takes wilderness survival trip

By Lincoln LaMastro, Troop 66 Webmaster on December 30, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

The Scouts built shelters out of sticks and leaves.

On the weekend of Dec. 2 to 3, Boy Scout Troop 66 had a great time at our annual Wilderness Survival camping trip. On this trip, all of the boys gave up tents in exchange for shelters that they built themselves out of sticks and leaves they found around the site.

It was a great trip for all who went on it. A great chance to brush up on skills like cooking, lashings and knot-tying, and camping the hard way. An essential trip for all Scouts, especially new ones, so that they can learn how to use these skills in a real-life situation.

For dinner, we were treated to amazing venison stew, compliments of Gerry King, a parent and member of our committee. The cooking was well worth the cold temperatures and sometimes less-than-waterproof shelters. The dessert was also incredible, with servings of apple cobbler and chocolate-chip cookies.

The chefs cooked up tasty food despite cold temperatures and less-than-waterproof shelters.

The only bad part of the trip was the bumpy morning because we had a hard time cleaning up the campsite. Breaking down the shelters was taking a while, and we almost didn’t have breakfast. But everyone hopefully learned from this little mishap and will do things differently on the next trip.

Apart from the morning, the entire troop had a great time, learning useful skills and getting new experiences to share around the campfire with the next generations of Scouts, on next year’s Wilderness Survival trip.

Troop 66 senior leadership weathers the cold.

Lincoln LaMastro, Troop 66 Webmaster


