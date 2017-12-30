Troop 66 takes wilderness survival trip

On the weekend of Dec. 2 to 3, Boy Scout Troop 66 had a great time at our annual Wilderness Survival camping trip. On this trip, all of the boys gave up tents in exchange for shelters that they built themselves out of sticks and leaves they found around the site.

It was a great trip for all who went on it. A great chance to brush up on skills like cooking, lashings and knot-tying, and camping the hard way. An essential trip for all Scouts, especially new ones, so that they can learn how to use these skills in a real-life situation.

For dinner, we were treated to amazing venison stew, compliments of Gerry King, a parent and member of our committee. The cooking was well worth the cold temperatures and sometimes less-than-waterproof shelters. The dessert was also incredible, with servings of apple cobbler and chocolate-chip cookies.

The only bad part of the trip was the bumpy morning because we had a hard time cleaning up the campsite. Breaking down the shelters was taking a while, and we almost didn’t have breakfast. But everyone hopefully learned from this little mishap and will do things differently on the next trip.

Apart from the morning, the entire troop had a great time, learning useful skills and getting new experiences to share around the campfire with the next generations of Scouts, on next year’s Wilderness Survival trip.