Young Artists Concert Jan. 7 at Jesse Lee Church

The Wednesday Afternoon Musical Club presents its annual scholarship winner and Young Artists Concert on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 3 p.m. at Jesse Lee Church, 25 Flat Rock Road.

Featured will be two Easton musicians, Kate Wegener, oboist, and Kiki Liu, pianist.

Kate is a senior at Joel Barlow High School and has already won acclaim as the winner of the 2017 Norwalk Symphony Concerto Competition. She has been featured on NPR’s From the Top, celebrating young classical musicians, as well as performing at Carnegie Hall in the National Youth Orchestra of the United States.

Kiki Liu is a sophomore at Barlow and has been studying piano with Olga Kalinina for eight years. She participates every year in the Young Musicians Festival and has won two Gold Cups.

Also featured in the concert is current scholarship winner Felix Jarrar of Brooklyn, N.Y. He is studying for his master’s degree in composition at Brooklyn College. Jarrar has already written two operas and several Song Cycles for Piano and Soprano as well as award winning instrumental ensemble pieces. He will perform several excerpts from his works for soprano and piano. He is also an accomplished pianist.

Michael Kalinin of Naugatuck is a senior at Waterbury Arts Magnet School and has performed at Carnegie Hall for its 125th anniversary. He has been studying organ and working as an organ scholar at Trinity Episcopal Church in Torrington and will be performing on the organ.

The event is free of charge and a reception will follow. Donations are welcome for the scholarship program. For information, call Joanne Kant, 203-261-9160.