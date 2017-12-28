Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Please note the library’s new hours, effective Jan. 2: Monday, 10 to 6 Tuesday, 10 to 6, Wednesday, 10 to 6, Thursday, 10 to 8, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

To register for programs, register online in our calendar of events or call 203-261-0134.

Monday, Jan. 1

CLOSED FOR NEW YEAR’S. You can renew materials and place items on hold through our online catalog at eastonlibrary.org. Looking for something to read now? Check out our Digital Library and enjoy an ebook, audiobook, magazine, downloadable videos, and music.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

10:30 a.m. — Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

10:30 a.m. — Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

Thursday, Jan. 4

1:00 p.m. — Baby’s First Story Time. Introduce your baby to their first rhymes, songs and books. A 15-minute open play time to follow. This program is for pre-walkers.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. — Lego Master Builders (grades K-5). The sky’s the limit as you use your imagination to build your own creation. Your masterpiece will be on display for everyone to see. This is a drop-in program.

Friday, Jan. 5

3:30 p.m. — Teen Advisory Group (grades 6-12). The group meets monthly and advises the teen librarian on what books to buy for the collection, programs to plan and other special projects. This is a group for middle and high school students. Registration is suggested.