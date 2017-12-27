Easton police log: Domestic arrest, rollover crash, K-9 TJ assists in search for missing State Police K-9

The Easton Police Department responded to 162 calls from Dec. 18 to 25.

Domestic arrest

Officers were dispatched Dec. 19 at 7:29 p.m. to a Black Rock Road residence after a call from someone at the residence requesting help. The victim was not hurt but needed assistance with Brendan Michael Rotondi, 21, of Black Rock Road in Easton, who became angry when he was not allowed to take the car, police said.

As stated by the victim, Rotondi was already upset from previous incidents that had recently occurred. He was issued a misdemeanor summons, charging him with disorderly conduct. He was assigned a court date of Dec. 20.

Rollover accident

Marisa Barnes of 31 Karen Drive, Monroe, (no birth date given) was issued a misdemeanor summons for failure to drive right and operating a motor vehicle under suspension on Dec. 21, when she was involved in a single-car rollover accident on Bibbins Road at Sport Hill Road at around 11:25 a.m.

Barnes had to be extricated from the vehicle after her car came to rest at approximately 20 to 30 feet from tge roadway, down a slight embankment and surrounded by a stonewall, police said. She was taken to St. Vincent’s to be checked for any injuries.

K-9 TJ assists

K-9 TJ assisted State Police on Dec. 22 in the search for missing CSP K-9 Texas at Wooster Mountain in Danbury. K-9 Texas, a bloodhound, was found after a lengthy search in Ridgefield’s mountains.

Missing dog

A caller told Easton police his female golden/Husky mix named Luna has been missing since Dec, 18. The dog is gray, black and gold with blue eyes. The caller lives on the Trumbull/Bridgeport line, police said.

Call statistics

Total calls — 162

Accident — 3

Aided/EMS — 8

Alarm — 22

Animal control — 8

Assist other deptartment — 4

Fire call — 3

Motor vehicle stop — 16

Suspicious motor vehicle — 8

Suspicious person — 1

Suspicious activity — 0

Criminal arrest — 1

Motor vehicle summons — 2

Motor vehicle clear/no action — 1

Infraction (motor vehicle/accident) — 2

Written warning (motor vehicle stop/accident) — 14

Verbal warning (motor vehicle stop/accident) — 1