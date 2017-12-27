{wide] [/wide]

A number of empty weight classes made things difficult for the Joel Barlow High wrestling team as a whole in the Wilton Invitational.

Due to school break, the Falcons had between four and five forfeits against each opponent on Wednesday, Dec.27. As a result, they fell to the hosts 40-24 and to Trumbull (56-24), Foran (57-24), New Canaan (54-30) and to Ridgefield (33-30).

As individuals, a few of the Falcons had a a good day on the mat. Senior vaptain Ben Coppock fared the best. Competing at 152 pounds, He won all five of his matches by pins and in the first period.

Three wrestlers went 4-1, including Carson LiCastri at 170 pounds. Josh Brault posted the same record at 106 pounds, as did Charlie Prather at 113.

At 120 pounds, Cameron Hirsch went 2-3, as did Ben Bai at 220. John Guimares picked up a win at 136 pounds and Shayne Ortize also got a win at 182.

Walter Alvarez went 0-2 at 126 pounds.