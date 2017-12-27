Easton Courier

Girls basketball: Sacred Heart 54, Joel Barlow 42

By Redding Pilot on December 27, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

In what was a seesaw battle for much of the way, the Joel Barlow High girls basketball team lost 54-42 to Sacred Heart of Waterbury at home on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The Falcons trailed by just two points 15-13 after one quarter but titled things in their favor by halftime with a 25-23 advantage.

It remained a close contest until late in the third frame when the Hearts surged offensively, going on a 13-point run that lasted into the fourth. Eventually, the Falcons were forced to foul to slow down the game and the Hearts missed half threir free throws during that time the lead remained safe.

Lisi Chapin led Barlow with 11 points. Julia Mullin scored nine with eight rebounds and Emily Grob added eight with two three-pointers.

Kinsey Colby scored seven and Annie Tamallanca (pictured) sank four. Scotland Davis hit one three-pointer.

Aryma Rivera led Sacred Heart with 17 points (three three-pointers) and Hayley Tucker scored 16 with four three-pointers.

