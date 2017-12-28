The Joel Barlow High boys swimming and diving team did not have to wait long for a taste of the competition this season.

The Falcons were tested right off the bat when they faced Pomperaug in the season opener. Between their depth and speed, the defending South-West Conference champ Panthers dominated most of the events in an 89-57 win on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at the Weston Middle School pool.

Pomperaug came out fast, taking the top two spots in the 200-yard medley relay. Barlow’s Matt Johnson, Ryan Thomas, James Gombos and Josh Perez combined for a 2:21.15 to take third.

Two placed for the hosts in the 200 free. Andrew Yu was second in 1:55.85 and Max Nonnenmacher was third with a 2:02.63.

The Falcons had just one swimmer in the 200 individual medley. as Connor Frederickson was fourth in 2:21.58. They had a larger contingent in the 50 free, with Jake Bernard touching the wall in 21.84 for third. Gombos was fifth in 29.09.

Thomas Licamele was Barlow’s lone diver and was fourth with a score of 65.90. Gombos was its sole representative in the 100 butterfly and was third in 1:04.65.

In the 100 free, Bernard led Barlow with a 56.56, good for second. Fifth went to Perez in 1:11.28.

Barlow’s first win was in the 500 free with Nonnenmacher going the distance in 5:24.99, more than 27 seconds ahead of his closest challenger. By then, however, Pomperaug had earned enough points to clinch the win and swam the remaining four events unofficially.

Bernard, Frederickson, Yu amd Nonnenmacher combined for a 1:41.03 in the 200 free for first. Gombos, Perez, Thomas and Leland Bacas followed in 2:02.41 for second.

Yu won the 100 backstroke in 1:03.72 and Johnson had a 1:26.52. Frederickson led the way in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:14.47 and Thomas was next in 1:31.96.

For the 400 free, Bernard, Nonnenmacher, Frederickson and Yu posted a 3:27.16 for the win.

Barlow resumes its schedule on Jan. 2 when it visits Weston at 4 p.m.