EDITORIAL: Resolutions

It seems like only yesterday we were saying goodbye to 2016 and hopeful for a new vibe for 2017. Instead, 2017 seems to have continued to be a constant battle of “You’re either with me, or against me,” at least if you pay attention to social media or three quarters of the news.

Switch it off

However, there is obviously much more to life than what pops up on little or big screens — and if there isn’t, that is definitely a resolution we need to make. So many of us are addicted to a 24-hour feed of technology, as are our children.

We need to make a resolution to switch it off for an hour — a day — maybe even a weekend or a week. Look at each other’s faces without thinking “I need to tag her” immediately after.

Give back

As the year comes to an end, another thing to consider is supporting your favorite nonprofits in town. Financial times can be hard for all of us, and generosity to a variety of causes is to be applauded. But it is important to remember those who make your day-to-day life a better place.

Some of them do so quietly without much fanfare. Some have a bigger social media and people network for outreach use. But all of them are important contributors to where we live.

Annual appeals for these nonprofits are important. These budgets help non-profits plan what they can and can’t do for the upcoming year.

Places like the Historical Society of Easton, the Easton Arts Center,Easton Community Center, Easton Exchange Club, Easton Lions Club, Easton Garden Club, Easton Learning Foundation Aspetuck Land Trust, Center for Family Justice,, among many others, need your help.

They enrich all of our lives in a variety of ways.

Also in need of help are the Easton Volunteer Emergency Service, Easton Fire Department. Easton Public Library and Easton Senior Center.

If you haven’t adopted a local non-profit, make that another resolution.

Think first

A constant barrage of name-calling and divisive Twitter exchanges over the past year reminds us to think before we speak (or type, or comment). Is it true? Helpful? Is it inspiring? Is it necessary? Is it kind? Not a bad test for any of us — ages 10 to 110.

Leave it better than you found it

The motto of the National Parks Service for its trails and campsites is a good approach to life. Resolving to not rush to judgment. Resolving to try to understand where someone else is coming from, to understand the path they have taken that we have not.

“You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view…until you climb in his skin and walk around in it,” as Atticus Finch said in To Kill a Mockingbird.

Let’s resolve to assume the best in each other and hope that all of us have the most positive motivations — while maintaining an inquisitive mind.

Most importantly, if we haven’t already, let’s resolve to eliminate the word hate and the emotion hatred from our lives in 2018.

We cannot change the world. We can only change our contribution to it.

Let’s make our number one New Year’s resolution to make that contribution an overwhelmingly positive one.