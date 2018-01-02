Yarnsmiths get in the loop at the Easton Library

The Easton Yarnsmiths is a group for knitting enthusiasts of all ages. Beginning on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 5 p.m., the group will meet twice a month to work on personal and group projects as well as to share techniques, ask questions, and get to know one another. All knitters of any age and level of experience are welcome.

Easton Yarnsmiths was born out of Knitting for a Cause, a service project that brought together women of all ages to create blankets for children in need. The blankets were then sent to Project Linus, an organization that gives blankets to sick children and children in emergency situations, like floods, fires, foster care, and others.

Something else happened when these teens and adult women of all ages came together to contribute to the cause. The women, from age 9 to 96 — children, teens, young mothers, and grandmothers — found common ground through knitting.

They shared stories and hints and helped those who were just learning how to knit. The program was designed for teens up through adults, but a young girl aged 9 asked if she could join in and she did. She learned how to knit, a skill and hobby she will have for a lifetime.

“This is a great opportunity to be part of helping people while doing what I enjoy,” Ashley Salvatore, Helen Keller Middle School student said. “I was so glad I went because it was a lot of fun. It shows no matter how small our part is, we can make a difference.”

Even people who could not attend any of the three sessions contributed squares they had made at home. Members of the staff also helped to teach beginning knitters and helped to finish the blankets by sewing them together and creating the finished edge.

“What impressed me most was the enthusiasm and the number of people who responded,” Barbara Fitchen, a longtime library employee and Easton resident, said. “There were seasoned knitters and beginners, everything across the board. Everyone was happy to do something for children who needed something extra-special for themselves.”

Elizabeth Portillo, youth services librarian, is pleased with the success of Knitting for a Cause. She proudly sent three completed blankets to Project Linus, and created a program that will continue what she started.

“It’s a unique opportunity for the community and the library to have people of all generations come together for such a timeless and engaging pastime,” she says. “It’s amazing to see it continuing beyond the first project.”