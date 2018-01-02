Adirondack Trail acceptance complete pending legal notice

The Board of Selectmen delayed taking action on making Adirondack Trail an official town road at its Dec. 21 meeting because the town had failed to publish a required legal notice in advance.

“I apologize. That’s our mistake,” First Selectmen told developer Harold Rosnick, who constructed the road and has been working for a few years to have it accepted as a town road.

The lapse came to light when Selectman Carolyn Colangelo asked if the notice, indicating the matter was to be considered at the meeting, had been published in a newspaper. Dunsby, looking at paperwork on the many requirements to accept a town road, then realized that step had been overlooked.

Dunsby sought legal advice on the process, but the notice requirement hadn’t come up.

The notice is expected to be published soon, and the issue could be on the next Board of Selectmen meeting agenda in early January.

The selectmen indicated Rosnick has met all requirements of the pertinent town ordinance and submitted the needed paperwork. “As far as documentation, we’re all set,” Dunsby said.

“It looks like the applicant did everything” required,” Colangelo said.

Rosnick agreed the board “has to follow the written ordinance” and therefore the vote couldn’t be taken without publishing the advance notice.

On Dec. 18, the Planning and Zoning Commission formally voted to recommend accepting Adirondack Trail as a town road. That action came after Town Engineer Ed Nagy sent the P&Z a letter with a positive recommendation.

For a few years, Nagy and Rosnick have been sharply disagreeing about whether the street was ready to become an official municipal road.

Rosnick is developing housing lots on a new section of Adirondack Trail, which has been extended to the Trumbull border to connect with Buttonwood Drive. The road begins at Tuckahoe Road in Easton and should eventually include almost 20 homes.

Also at the meeting, Trumbull resident James Turner asked that a stop sign be installed where the new road meets Buttonwood Drive, where he lives. Buttonwood previously was a dead-end road with a cul-de-sac near Turner’s home.

Turner said cars coming from Easton create “a safety risk” to drivers pulling out of his driveway and children who are used to playing in the dead-end road.

Because the last 50 feet of Adirondack Trail before it meets Buttonwood are in Trumbull, Turner was told to put his concerns in writing and send them to police and traffic officials in both towns for consideration. Turner, who’s already approached the Trumbull police, agreed to do so.

In Easton, the Police Commission acts as the traffic authority — basing its decisions on Police Department recommendations — and the Board of Selectmen has no jurisdiction on traffic sign placement.