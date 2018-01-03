Easton seniors urged to sign up for tax relief

The Board of Selectmen listened to a presentation on proposed changes to the town’s elderly tax relief program at its Dec. 21 meeting.

Paul Lindoerfer, Tax Relief for the Elderly Committee chairman, said the program’s “performance” is reviewed every three years. He said a limited number of changes are being recommended to the program for people age 65 and older. “It seems to be working fine,” Lindoerfer said.

The program includes both a tax credit that reduces a senior’s property tax obligations, and a less-used partial tax deferral that eventually is paid back to the town when a home is sold. To be eligible, people must have household incomes below $85,000 and assets not exceeding $750,000 separate from their primary residence, home belongings and motor vehicles.

One proposed change would include rental properties an applicant owns in their asset level. Another would put a three-year limit on filing an appeal with the selectmen if an application is denied by the town assessor.

In 2017, according to committee documents, 124 seniors applied and received tax credit relief through the program. The average payment reduction was $2,339, and the total cost to the town was about $290,000.

Participation has been declining slightly in recent years, which may be due to the improving economy. Lindoerfer said town officials are “pro-active” about contacting seniors who don’t re-apply, but some people die, move or have higher incomes.

The recommended changes to the enabling ordinance have been approved by the Board of Finance, but will also have to be approved by residents at a town meeting. That is expected to take place in or before March.

Selectman Robert Lessler called it “a great program. I think it’s been a model.”

The town’s senior tax relief program is separate from the state’s circuit-breaker property tax reduction program for elderly and disabled homeowners.

Also at the meeting, the selectmen accepted the resignation of longtime Zoning Board of Appeals member Patricia Berlin. She stepped down Dec. 5, and said in a letter she enjoyed the “camaraderie” of serving with people on a nonpartisan board.