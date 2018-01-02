Residents say Aquarion land should be assessed higher

Two residents urged the Board of Selectmen at its Dec. 21 meeting to look into whether Aquarion Water Co. land in town should be assessed at a higher rate.

They said because Aquarion doesn’t file paperwork annually with the town assessor for the property to be classified as forestland, the company may not be eligible to receive the state-sanctioned lower assessment for undeveloped forestland.

Resident A. Reynolds Gordon, an attorney, said the pertinent law doesn’t indicate that making one initial forestland application “takes you through, year after year after year.”

Resident Scott Charmoy, also an attorney, said there’s “at least a suggestion you have to file something with the town tax assessor” every year. He said legal uncertainty means the town should “investigate” the issue.

They said a higher assessment could bring the town $1 million to $1.5 million more in taxes a year. Charmoy said Aquarion is the largest landowner in town, with 6,000 to 7,000 acres classified as forestland. Gordon said Aquarion now is “paying diddly in taxes.”

While First Selectman Adam Dunsby expressed skepticism and Selectman Carolyn Colangelo questioned the selectmen’s role in an assessment matter, the board later voted 2-0 to seek a legal opinion from an outside law firm that handles work for the town.

Dunsby and Selectman Robert Lessler voted for the resolution, while Colangelo abstained because of a potential conflict.

Under Act 490, a state law, the value of land classified as farmland and forestland is assessed at a greatly reduced rate for tax purposes. Towns also have the option to do this with private open space. Land must meet certain criteria to be eligible. The law is designed to keep land undeveloped, which should lessen the demand on municipal services and therefore save towns money.

Dunsby said the two residents aren’t saying the property isn’t forestland and instead are relying on a technicality to try to get the town a one-time tax revenue boost.

He asked how many other Easton residents with forestland might be impacted and potentially receive “higher tax bills.”

Dunsby noted that Town Assessor Teresa Rainieri disagrees with the two residents’ position, and he can find no other town that follows their suggested approach. “Every town seems to take the you-only-have-to-file-once standard,” he told them.

Gordon said the assessor’s opinion is “incorrect,” and if legislators had wanted a one-time classification filing to cover many years, that language would be in the enabling legislation. He also cited a state Supreme Court decision to back up his view.

Charmoy asked, without an annual application, “how is the assessor supposed to know it’s still forestland?”

When asked, the two residents said they had not contacted Aquarion on the issue. “Aquarion would bring out their battery of lawyers and swamp us,” Gordon said.