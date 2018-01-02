CT, national gas prices higher this week

AAA Northeast’s Jan. 2 weekly survey of gas prices in Connecticut finds self-serve, regular gas averaging $2.64 a gallon, a penny higher than this time last week; and $.17 cents higher than this time last year. Nationally, gas prices are averaging $2.49, a nickel higher than this time last week; and $.14 cents higher than this time last year.

What is drove up prices over the last week?

Higher travel volume where we saw record numbers of travelers on the road over the holiday;

Higher crude oil prices, the driving force of prices at the pump;

Tightened supplies, again because of higher demand; and

Cold weather, which creates greater demand for natural gas and oil.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in the Nutmeg State’s four regional areas as follows:

Greater Bridgeport/Stamford $2.71

New Haven/Meriden $2.62

Greater Hartford $2.63

New London/Norwich $2.68

Statewide average $2.64

Today, four states — Missouri, Oklahoma, Alabama and Mississippi — register the lowest average prices at $2.22. Hawaii continues to lead the pack with highest prices in the nation at $3.29, followed by California at $3.10. After weeks holding steady at 11th place, Connecticut moved up one spot as the state with the 10th highest prices in the nation.

AAA Northeast is a not-for-profit auto club with 62 offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire and New York, providing more than 5.2 million local AAA members with travel, insurance, finance, and auto-related services.