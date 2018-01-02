A strong start offensively, coupled with some strong defense in the second half, helped the Joel Barlow High girls varsity basketball team in a 61-36 win over host Stratford on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The Falcons led 17-10 after one quarter and kept up the pace offensively for the rest of the half to go up by ten (34-24).

Barlow held the hosts to single digits in each of the remaining frames to remain out of reach.

Julia Mullin led Barlow with 14 points. Annie Tamallanca sank 12.

Scotland Davis also scored in double digits with 11 and had one three-pointer. Emily Grob scored nine with a three-pointer.

Julia Shapiro scored six and Kinsey Colby sank five. Emma Corazzelli scored two while Rachel Wagner and Lisi Chapin each hit one free throw.

Abby Anka led Stratford with 16 points and one three-pointer. Kernya Upchurch scored nine.