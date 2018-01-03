Easton police log: Christmas decorations dumped at neighbor’s house, bat call

The Easton Police Department responded to 141 calls from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Criminal mischief

A resident on Crossbow Lane arrived home on Dec. 26 after being away all weekend to find his neighbor’s Christmas decorations smashed at his front door.

His property was not vandalized. The owner of the decorations was unaware of the missing items and had not heard or seen anything out of the ordinary, police said.

Bat in house

A caller reported a bat in his house on Dec. 25 at about 5 p.m. He was advised to open a window and let the bat out. He called back on Dec. 27 and said that he caught the bat that day and let the bat out.

The animal control officer advised him to contact his children’s pediatrician and the family physician and speak with them about rabies vaccination.

Dumping/littering

A concerned citizen came to the police department to report clothes spread out along South Park Avenue. The person was unsure of the exact location.

The person also turned in a tan-colored purse that contained an empty wallet. The officer said the items spread out on South Park Avenue were miscellaneous women’s clothing.

Police removed the debris from the road. No identifying items were found, police said

911 call

A caller told police that three small children were on a pond at the corner of Bibbins Road and Route 136 on Dec. 31 at about 11:55 a.m.

The caller was concerned the ice might not be safe, and said there were no adults in sight. No one was seen on the ice or in the area when police arrived, according to the report.

Call statistics

Total calls — 141

Accident — 4

Aided/EMS — 4

Alarm — 14

Animal control — 14

Assist other department — 4

Fire call — 1

Motor vehicle stop — 14

Suspicious motor vehicle — 12

Suspicious person — 1

Suspicious activity — 0

Criminal arrest — 0

Motor vehicle summons — 2

Infraction — 4

Written warning — 8

Verbal warning — 3