Easton Baseball has winter clinics

Easton Baseball League will once again run winter clinic sessions to help prepare Easton children for the spring baseball season. Clinics will structured according to division/age group.

T-ball is for boys and girls in kindergarten, pre-kindergarten and age-eligible (must turn four by May 1). Clinics will be held Sunday afternoons from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at the Samuel Staples Elementary School gym for five weeks beginning Feb. 4 through March 11 with no clinic on Feb. 19. The cost is $50.

Rookies (first and second grade) clinics will be held Sunday afternoons from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Samuel Staples Elementary School gym for seven weeks beginning Jan. 21 through March 11 with no clinic on Feb. 19. The cost is $75.

Minors (third and fourth grade) and majors (fifth, sixth and eligible seventh grade who are still 12 by April 30) will be held Sunday afternoons from 12 to 1:30 (minors) and 1:30 to 3 (majors) at the Helen Keller Middle School gym for nine weeks beginning Jan. 21 through March 25 with no clinic on Feb. 19. The cost is $150.

Registration for the winter clinics can be done at www.eastonbaseballleague.com. Registration closes Jan. 12.