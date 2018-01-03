Easton Baseball has winter clinics

Easton Courier

By Easton Courier on January 3, 2018 in Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Easton Baseball League will once again run winter clinic sessions to help prepare Easton children for the spring baseball season. Clinics will structured according to division/age group.

T-ball is for boys and girls in kindergarten, pre-kindergarten and age-eligible (must turn four by May 1). Clinics will be held Sunday afternoons from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at the Samuel Staples Elementary School gym for five weeks beginning Feb. 4 through March 11 with no clinic on Feb. 19. The cost is $50.

Rookies (first and second grade) clinics will be held Sunday afternoons from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Samuel Staples Elementary School gym for seven weeks beginning Jan. 21 through March 11 with no clinic on Feb. 19. The cost is $75.

Minors (third and fourth grade) and majors (fifth, sixth and eligible seventh grade who are still 12 by April 30) will be held Sunday afternoons from 12 to 1:30 (minors) and 1:30 to 3 (majors) at the Helen Keller Middle School gym for nine weeks beginning Jan. 21 through March 25 with no clinic on Feb. 19. The cost is $150.

Registration for the winter clinics can be done at www.eastonbaseballleague.com. Registration closes Jan. 12.

