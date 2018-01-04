Spotlight on area events

Wednesday Afternoon Musical Club

The Wednesday Afternoon Musical Club presents its annual scholarship winner and Young Artists Concert on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 3 p.m. at Jesse Lee Church, 25 Flat Rock Road.

Featured will be two Easton musicians, Kate Wegener, oboist, and Kiki Liu, pianist.

Kate is a senior at Joel Barlow High School and has already won acclaim as the winner of the 2017 Norwalk Symphony Concerto Competition. She has been featured on NPR’s From the Top, celebrating young classical musicians, as well as performing at Carnegie Hall in the National Youth Orchestra of the United States.

Kiki Liu is a sophomore at Barlow and has been studying piano with Olga Kalinina for eight years. She participates every year in the Young Musicians Festival and has won two Gold Cups.

Also featured in the concert is current scholarship winner Felix Jarrar of Brooklyn, N.Y. He is studying for his master’s degree in composition at Brooklyn College. Jarrar has already written two operas and several song cycles for piano and soprano as well as award-winning instrumental ensemble pieces. He will perform several excerpts from his works for soprano and piano. He is also an accomplished pianist. Michael Kalinin of Naugatuck is a senior at Waterbury Arts Magnet School and has performed at Carnegie Hall for its 125th anniversary. He has been studying organ and working as an organ scholar at Trinity Episcopal Church in Torrington and will be performing on the organ.

The event is free of charge and a reception will follow. Donations are welcome for the scholarship program. For information, call Joanne Kant, 203-261-9160.

One Book/One Town Community Read

The Easton Public Library began a One Book/One Town Community Read program at the beginning of the New Year. It features the book The Yellow Envelope: One Gift, Three Rules, and A Life-Changing Journey Around the World by Kim Dinan. Copies of the book are available at the library.

The library will hold several themed events connected to the book, beginning with a children’s service project for grades K-5, on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 4:15 p.m. Children will create a meaningful self-portrait that expresses their sense of identity.

Each portrait submitted generates funding from the Bezos Family Foundation — up to $600,000 — to benefit the Students Rebuild Organization and support programs that are run by CARE and Search for Common Ground, helping youth on different sides of conflict build peace.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m., Sam Ducharme will present his program Thru-Hiking the Appalachian Trail. He will share his own experiences, as well as hiking techniques, logistics, and wildlife information.

Dinan, the author of The Yellow Envelope, will travel to Connecticut on Saturday, March 24, for an author talk and book signing at 2 p.m. She will be discussing the book, her travels, and the book’s impact on her life. Airfare for her trip was donated by Jon Sonneborn, former library board of trustees chair.

On Thursday, April 5, at 7 p.m., there will be a community-wide book discussion. Additionally, the library invites community members to share their favorite travel photos in an exhibit that will be on display in the library from January to April.

Hollywood legend Frances Dee

During the 1930s, ’40s and into the ’50s, Frances Dee had an active career, co-starring in dozens of movies with such stars as Katharine Hepburn, Bette Davis, Gary Cooper, John Wayne, Joan Bennett, Maurice Chevalier, Leslie Howard, Irene Dunne, and Lionel Barrymore, to name a few. She also appeared opposite her husband of 57 years, Joel McCrea, in several classic films.

Peter McCrea, son of Dee and McCrea, will join film historian Jon Sonneborn on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m in the community room of the Easton Public Library in a discussion of Dee’s career.

The talk is sponsored by the Easton Arts Council. It will be followed by a screening of the 1943 cult classic, “I Walked with a Zombie,” directed by Jacques Tourneur.

Admission is free and the public is welcome.

Artists sought

The Trumbull Arts Commission is seeking artists and photographers to display their works at the Trumbull Town Gallery for a period of six weeks. Artists do not have to be Trumbull residents. For further information, contact Emily Areson at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected]