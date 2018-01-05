Democratic Town Committee to hold caucus

The Easton Democratic Town Committee will hold a caucus on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the community room at the Easton Public Library.

The purpose of the caucus is to select party-endorsed candidates for the town committee. Nominations will be accepted between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Voting, if necessary, will begin at 8 p.m.

Residents interested in serving on the Easton Democratic Town Committee may attend the caucus or send an application with a proxy. Applications may be obtained by emailing Adam Halberg, [email protected]

The primary date for the election of town committee members is March 6.