Easton Courier

Democratic Town Committee to hold caucus

By Easton Courier on January 5, 2018 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 1 Comments

The Easton Democratic Town Committee will hold a caucus on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the community room at the Easton Public Library.

The purpose of the caucus is to select party-endorsed candidates for the town committee. Nominations will be accepted between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Voting, if necessary, will begin at 8 p.m.

Residents interested in serving on the Easton Democratic Town Committee may attend the caucus or send an application with a proxy. Applications may be obtained by emailing Adam Halberg, [email protected]

The primary date for the election of town committee members is March 6.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Coffee Break, Jan 5: Digging out from Thursday's storm, Milford men charged in extreme animal cruelty case, more Next Post Events at the Easton Public Library
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Jay Crawley

    This may be premature but I would like to congratulate the Easton Republican Party for their electoral victory for every position and all elections in the town of Easton for the foreseeable future. If the Easton Democratic Party nominates so few candidates as it has in the past several election cycles then the Republicans have already won. Is doesnu2019t matter what the position is or what year it is, the Republicans will win by default because there is no one else to vote for. The voters only option is not to cast a vote for the candidate the Republicans endorse or don’t show up to the polls. It is unfortunate that voter turnout is so low for municipal elections for the town of Easton.

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress