Paralyzed teen raising funds for treatments

Barlow graduate Zach Standen hopes to regain feeling

Zach Standen, the Joel Barlow High School graduate who became partially paralyzed after an automobile accident in 2016, is hoping to raise money to get stem cell treatments. His goal is to regain feeling in his legs.

The treatments are offered at the Stem Cell Institute in Panama. This will be Zach’s second trip to the institute; he went for the first time last June.

According to Zach’s mother, Christine, the treatments can increase his chances of regaining feeling in his legs.

“The doctors at the Stem Cell Institute said that the more someone gets the therapy, the better the results will be,” said Christine Standen, an Easton resident.

In addition, Zach explained that the sooner people get the treatment after their injury, the greater the chance it will be successful.

“I’m only a year and a half out, so I have a pretty good chance,” said Zach, 18.

Zach has a T6 spinal cord injury, which means he has no feeling below his chest.

To raise funds for the trip, he and his family have organized an electronics recycling program. Through Wednesday, Jan. 31, they are collecting printer ink cartridges, cell phones, iPads, and tablets.

“All data will be cleared, and all will be recycled instead of going into landfill sites,” his mother said.

She explained that every dollar earned from the program will go toward Zach’s Stem Cell Fund. Drop boxes are located at Samuel Staples Elementary School in Easton, Joel Barlow High School in Redding, the Redding Ridge Market, and the Easton Village Store.

In addition, the family has set up a website where people may donate funds to help Zach get stem cell therapy. To date, the website has raised $28,284 of a $100,000 goal.

According to Zach’s mother, stem cell treatments cost $40,000 for the first therapy and $30,000 for successive therapies.

“Roughly $70,000 was raised in total through the GoFundMe for Zach. We need about $50,000 to get back to Panama,” Christine Standen said.

Zach’s first trip to Panama

In June, along with his mother and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Constance Rude of Redding, Zach traveled for the first time to the Stem Cell Institute in Panama City, where he stayed for a month.

“I stayed in a hotel room that was connected to the stem cell therapy institution,” Zach said. “Every other day, I would go and get lots of injections.”

Zach said that since his Panama trip, he has not had any significant improvement in feeling in this legs.

“It is a long waiting game,” he said.

Daily life

Zach’s life is now a balance of physical therapy, applying to colleges and getting together with friends.

He is an outpatient at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare in Wallingford. At Gaylord, Zach swims and operates a stationary bicycle with hand controls.

He also uses a stim bike.

“The stim bike is a stationary bike that I pedal using the muscles in my legs that are activated by electrical currents produced by the machine,” he said.

He said that through Gaylord, he has been fortunate to meet and share experiences with other disabled people.

“I have met a lot of cool people there,” Zach said. “There is a boy who had a traumatic brain injury. He came up to me one day and called me his best friend. He is such a funny, wholesome kid and it was so nice to meet somebody else who was going through a tragedy and coping with it.”

Zach said that he is 95% independent. This is in part thanks to his parents, he added, who renovated their home to make it wheelchair-accessible.

“We have a two-story raised ranch house,” Zach said. “The whole downstairs now has hardwood floors and a wheelchair-accessible shower.”

One item on Zach’s wish list, however, that would serve to increase this independence even further is to get a hand-controlled device installed in his car. This would enable him to drive.

The next step

Zach, who graduated from Barlow in May 2017, is taking a gap year and is now applying to colleges for the fall.

“I went back to school day one from the accident, so I never really had a chance to grow emotionally and cope with things,” Zach said.

Zach is applying to Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, and the University of Connecticut at Storrs and at Stamford. He is planning to major in neuroscience.

“I’m really, really passionate about this,” Zach said. “It’s such an interesting topic. It’s what drives me.”

Life as a disabled person

Zach said that sometimes, the smallest things can create a big inconvenience for paraplegics. For example, in many movie theaters, “the place that is wheelchair-accessible is on the ground floor,” he said. “As a result, you have to sit at the very front of the theater and look all the way up at the screen.”

He said he was happy when Bow Tie Marquis in Trumbull installed a handicapped-accessible mezzanine area and elevator “that you take up and you get to sit in a spot at the top,” he said. “It’s so much better than having to stare all the way up at the screen for the entire movie.”

Getting the word out

Zach said his greatest challenge has been getting both emotional and financial support from the community.

“Now that I’ve graduated and am out of the public eye, it’s hard to still garner support and get people still thinking about me,” he said.

He added that he welcomes any chance to talk with others who are also going through struggles and challenges in their life. They can contact him at supportzachstanden on Facebook.

To contribute to Zach’s stem cell therapy fund-raiser, search Zach Standen under gofundme.com.