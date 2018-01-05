Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Please note the library’s new hours: Monday, 10 to 6 Tuesday, 10 to 6, Wednesday, 10 to 6, Thursday, 10 to 8, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, Jan. 8

4:15 p.m. — Junior Book Club (Grades 4-5). Join us to discuss the book: Maze of Bones by Rick Riordan. Copies of the book are available at Easton Public Library. Snacks will be served! Registration is suggested.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

10:30 a.m. — Toddler Be-Bop (6 – 36 months). This 25-minute interactive music & movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays, and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines, and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

10:30 a.m. — Toddler Be-Bop (6 – 36 months). This 25-minute interactive music & movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays, and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines, and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

Thursday, Jan. 11

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Midterm Study Nights (Grades 9-12). Looking for a quiet place to study for exams? We’ll even provide food! We will be open until 10:00 p.m. Please register online to help us determine how much food to order.

10:30 a.m. — Year of Wonders Book Discussion Group. Join us for a discussion of A Piece of the World, by Christina Baker Kline. Copies of the book are available at the Easton Public Library. Please stop by our circulation desk to check out a copy prior to the discussion.

1 p.m. — Baby’s First Story Time. Introduce your baby to their first rhymes, songs, and books. 15-minute open play time to follow. This program is for pre-walkers.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. — Go Green Club (Grades K-5). Join us for some environmental fun as we protect our planet through hands-on activities. This session we will help keep plastic out of our oceans by making recycled crafts out of plastic packaging materials. Registration is required.

Friday, Jan. 12

7 p.m. — Monthly Movie. Join us for a screening of Hacksaw Ridge (R). Popcorn included! Registration is suggested.

Saturday, Jan. 13

2 to 4 p.m. — Art Reception/Douglas Smith/Editorial Cartoons. Douglas Smith, Editorial Cartoonist for the HAN Network, will host a reception for his exhibit of cartoons. The exhibit runs from Jan. 8 to Feb. 14.