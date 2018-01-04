Easton Courier

Metro-North to operate reduced service due to impact of winter storm

By Darien Times on January 4, 2018 in Lead News, News, Transportation · 0 Comments

Passengers board a train at the Noroton Heights Metro-North Rail station Tuesday morning, April 14 — Aaron G. Marsh photo

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.For the remainder of Thursday, Jan. 4, Metro-North is operating a reduced weekday schedule with some combined and cancelled trains due to the impact of the winter storm and extremely low temperatures.

Customers may refer to the current timetable and see a list of cancelled/combined trains at http://web.mta.info/supplemental/mnr/mnr_weather_info.html, download the TrainTime app, and follow Metro-North on Twitter & Facebook, or call the Customer Information Center at 511 (in Connecticut call 877-690-5114).

Customers should anticipate delays and use caution when entering and exiting trains, and on platforms and staircases.

—————————————————————————————————————————

New Haven Line Service is currently experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes along with train combinations and cancellations due to the impact of the winter storm.

Customers should use caution when entering and exiting trains, and on platforms and staircases. For service updates please monitor www.mta.info/mnr, download the TrainTime app, and follow Metro-North on Twitter & Facebook. For information on Metro-North’s Guide to Winter Weather Travel read more here: http://web.mta.info/mnr/html/WinterWeatherTravelTips.html

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Paralyzed teen raising funds for treatments Next Post Gas companies remind customers to keep exhaust vents, gas meters, clear of snow
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress