The work of HAN Network’s editorial cartoonist, Doug Smith, will be on display at the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road, through Feb. 14. A reception will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. He will make a presentation at the library on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. Smith hosts a weekly segment on HAN Network’s podcast Connecticut Pulse, called Drawing Conclusions.