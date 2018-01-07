LETTER: Garden Club thanks community

To the Editor:

The Easton Garden Club would like to thank everyone who purchased a wreath and/or poinsettia or white pine roping during our Annual Sale. The proceeds from this sale provides gorgeous holiday poinsettias to some of our Easton senior citizens and beautiful wreaths for our many municipal buildings. As you drive around town, please take a moment to admire the wreaths decorating Town Hall, the police station, the library, the Senior Center, the Easton Community Center, EMS, Easton Park and Recreation Department, the Easton Fire Department, the Adams School House, the Bradley Hubble Garden, and the Animal Shelter.

Our work is only made possible by your generosity. The Easton Garden Club wishes you and yours peace and joy of the holidays and a happy and healthy New Year.

Janice Salva

Wreath and Poinsettia Sale Chair