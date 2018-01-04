Easton Courier

Easton roads blocked in snowstorm

By Easton Courier on January 4, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Easton police report that high winds have brought down trees around town shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4.

Morehouse Road is closed at Delaware Road due to a tree in the roadway.

A tree is also down on Wimbledon Lane, and power outages are reported. United Illuminating reports that 10 homes in the area are without electricity. Easton police and the fire department are on the scene.

Easton police advised those who must venture outside to be aware of trees and falling branches.

High winds are expected to last after snow ends early this evening.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Spotlight on area events Next Post Redding, Easton, Region 9 schools closed on Friday, Jan. 5.
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress