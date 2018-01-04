Easton roads blocked in snowstorm

Easton police report that high winds have brought down trees around town shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4.

Morehouse Road is closed at Delaware Road due to a tree in the roadway.

A tree is also down on Wimbledon Lane, and power outages are reported. United Illuminating reports that 10 homes in the area are without electricity. Easton police and the fire department are on the scene.

Easton police advised those who must venture outside to be aware of trees and falling branches.

High winds are expected to last after snow ends early this evening.