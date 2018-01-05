Easton Courier

Midterm study nights at the library

By Easton Courier on January 5, 2018 in Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Easton Public Library. — Archive Photo by Nancy Doniger

The Easton Public Library. — Archive Photo by Nancy Doniger

The Easton Public Library will be open until 10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11,, Tuesday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan.  17, to help Joel Barlow High School students prepare for their midterm exams. Food will be provided.

“We’re pleased to be offering this opportunity to the students,” Mary Beth Rassulo, assistant director/head of youth services, said. “Midterms can be a stressful time for all involved, and we can help alleviate that during exam week with longer hours, food, and a comfortable place to study.”

Library staff asks students to register for each night so they can determine how much food to order. To register, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Elizabeth Portillo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Redding, Easton, Region 9 schools closed on Friday, Jan. 5. Next Post Cold weather care for animals at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress