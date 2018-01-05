Midterm study nights at the library

The Easton Public Library will be open until 10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11,, Tuesday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 17, to help Joel Barlow High School students prepare for their midterm exams. Food will be provided.

“We’re pleased to be offering this opportunity to the students,” Mary Beth Rassulo, assistant director/head of youth services, said. “Midterms can be a stressful time for all involved, and we can help alleviate that during exam week with longer hours, food, and a comfortable place to study.”

Library staff asks students to register for each night so they can determine how much food to order. To register, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Elizabeth Portillo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]