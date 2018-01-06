Classic movie series coming to the library

The Winter/Spring Classic Movie Series at the Easton Public Library begins on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. with the cult classic movie from 1943, I Walked With a Zombie, directed by Jacques Tourneur and stars Frances Dee.

In tribute to Dee, there will be a special presentation by her son, Peter McCrea. The film series continues on Wednesday, March 14, with the Howard Hawks 1939 masterpiece, Only Angels Have Wings, with Cary Grant and Jean Arthur.

On Wednesday, April 18, the film series concludes with a Howard Hawks comedy from 1952, Monkey Business, starring Cary Grant and Marilyn Monroe.

The film series is hosted by Jon Sonneborn, film historian and former library board of trustees chair. It is sponsored by the Easton Arts Council.

Registration is suggested. For more information, contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]