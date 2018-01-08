Quinnipiac University students visit Probate Court

The Trumbull Probate Court recently hosted the members of the Quinnipiac University School of Law Probate Journal during a day of hearings held in the courtroom at Trumbull Town Hall.

T.R. Rowe is judge of the District of Trumbull Probate Court, which includes the towns of Easton, Monroe and Trumbull. He wanted to build on the success of last year’s visit and has made the day an annual tradition.

It is an opportunity for Probate Law Journal members to gain real-life experience of the legal issues they typically deal with only in a law school setting. The members reached out to Rowe to ask if they could do it again.

“The Quinnipiac Probate Law Journal is grateful Judge Rowe invited us to observe his court and discuss the probate process with him,” Nicole Riel, editor in chief of the Probate Law Journal, said. “It was a rewarding experience to be able to see firsthand the kinds of cases we routinely publish in our journal.”

The Quinnipiac Law Journal is published quarterly by the Quinnipiac University School of Law in cooperation with the National College of Probate Judges and the Connecticut Probate Assembly. It has published several of Rowe’s decisions over the years.

“The students never cease to impress me,” Rowe said. “The questions they ask and the insights they offer after the hearings reveal not only a deep interest in the subject matter but also display a keen intellect. They are a delight to host and make me a proud Quinnipiac Law School graduate.”