Son of Hollywood legend to discuss his mother’s career

Frances Dee may well be the most beautiful, talented actress that you never heard of from Hollywood’s golden age. She was considered for the roles of both Scarlett and Melanie in “Gone With the Wind.”

During the 1930s, ’40s and into the ’50s, Dee had an active career, co-starring in dozens of movies with such stars as Katharine Hepburn, Bette Davis, Gary Cooper, John Wayne, Joan Bennett, Maurice Chevalier, Leslie Howard, Irene Dunne, and Lionel Barrymore, to name a few. She also appeared opposite her husband of 57 years, Joel McCrea, in several classic films. Late in life, James Cameron considered her for the role of the old woman in “Titanic.”

Peter McCrea, son of Dee and McCrea, will join film historian Jon Sonneborn on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m in the community room of the Easton Public Library in a discussion of Dee’s impressive career.

The talk is sponsored by the Easton Arts Council. It will be followed by a screening of what Sonneborn described as “one of Dee’s finest performances” in the 1943 cult classic, “I Walked with a Zombie,” directed by Jacques Tourneur.

Admission is free and the public is welcome.