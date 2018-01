The work of Doug Smith, editorial cartoonist for the HAN Network (The Redding Pilot) will be on display at the Easton Public Library through Wednesday, Feb. 14.

A reception will be held at the library on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Easton Public Library is at 691 Morehouse Road, Easton. For more information, call 203-261-0134 or visit eastonlibrary.org.