Easton police officer suffers smoke inhalation after rescuing trapped pit bull

Easton Police officer Don Kinahan rescued a pit bull from a home on Friday, Jan. 5, at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to police reports.

The homeowner initially made a 9-1-1 call to the Easton Police Department and reported that his house was on fire and he could not control it, police said.

According to police, the Easton Police and Fire Department responded to the active house fire, at 25 Deerfield Drive.

Fire departments from Weston, West Redding, Trumbull, Fairfield, Westport and Redding Ridge were also called to the scene, police said.

Kinahan, a nine-year-veteran with the Easton Police Department, suffered smoke inhalation injuries after entering and rescuing the trapped dog from the home, according to reports.

The name of the dog is Hailey, according to Josh Meszaros, an EMT with the Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service.

Both Kinahan and the homeowner, whose name has not been released, were transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Bridgeport for smoke inhalation, according to police.

Kinahan was later released from the hospital, according to reports. It is still unknown as to whether or not the homeowner was released.

According to Adam Goldstein, assistant EMS fire chief, members of the EMS were on the scene, helping to keep everyone warm in the frigid temperatures.

“In situations like these, we open up our ambulance for people to sit inside and we offer a heat pack if they need it,” said Goldstein. “We stay on the scene as a precaution, in case of exposure injuries.”

Details of what caused the fire have not been released. All questions should be referred to the Easton Fire Department.

This incident is under investigation.