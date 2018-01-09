Easton Courier

Expert on stress, anxiety at Joel Barlow High School

By Redding Pilot on January 9, 2018

Guest speaker Kathy Katts of Innersource Ayurveda will speak at the Easton Redding Community Care Coalition parent meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at Joel Barlow High School, in room B107.

The talk is for teenagers, parents or family members who are struggling with stress and anxiety.
Katts, a holistic wellness counselor and mindfulness expert,  will discuss the root of anxiety and introduce How To strategies to allow for immediate shifts in mindset.
Scientific research from a holistic and consciousness perspective will be presented.
The presentation will end with a guided technique to allow all participants to experience a physical and mental shift.

