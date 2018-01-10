Easton Courier

CT Pulse at 12:30: Vaping among local teens a growing concern

By Kate Czaplinski on January 10, 2018 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, CT Pulse is talking e-cigarette use among local teens and why some researchers and school officials are concerned.

We talk with Peter Yankowski, a reporter at The Ridgefield Press, who interviewed students, parents and school officials about vaping among middle school and high school students in town. Read it here.

Melissa McGarry, of the Trumbull Partnership Against Underage Drinking and Drug Use (TPAUD) also joins us to discuss raising awareness about vaping.

Watch the show below:

A LIVE LINK WILL BE ADDED A FEW MINUTES BEFORE 12:30. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER.

CT Pulse, hosted by Kate Czaplinski, airs Wednesdays at 12:30. Pulse focuses on Connecticut news and politics.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post New Connecticut laws make their debut Next Post IMAGES photography contest deadline approaching
About author

Kate Czaplinski


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress