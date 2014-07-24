Texas blues icon Johnny Winter found the peace and solitude he was seeking when he moved to Easton from New York City 15 years ago. He and his wife chose a secluded property on Tranquility Drive, a name that says it all.

Mr. Winter, one of the most popular live acts of the early 1970s, died in his hotel room in Zurich on July 16. He was 70. He rose to fame in the late 1960s and 70s for his energetic performances and musical collaborations, including with childhood hero Muddy Waters.

Mr. Winter had been on an extensive tour to celebrate his 70th birthday. His last performance was on July 14 at the Cahors Blues Festival in southwestern France.

Assistant Tax Assessor Rachel Maciulewski confirmed the couple lived in Easton since 1999 and said their Tranquility Drive property was listed under the names John D. Winter and Susan Warford Winter. Ms. Maciulewski said she had spoken with them on occasion when they came into the assessor’s office but not about anything other than town business.

Tax Assessor Teresa Rainieri also said she did not know Mr. Winter and was not familiar with his legendary past. Tax Collector Christine Calvert said the Winters “kept to themselves. ”

The cause of death was unclear and authorities have ordered an autopsy, said Zurich police spokeswoman Cornelia Schuoler. She said investigators are mainly looking at “medical causes” and there is no indication that anyone else was involved.

On his Facebook page it said: “His wife, family and bandmates are all saddened by the loss of their loved one and one of the world’s finest guitarists.”

Lived among the trees

Few people in Easton knew the Winters, not even their closest neighbors to the secluded, wooded property on Tranquility Drive that they called home. Attorney Harold Rosnick and his wife, Anita, sold their house to Mr. Winter in 1999. Still Easton residents, they were the original owners.

Mr. Rosnick said he knew Mr. Winter was a musician and that he had some health problems. But Mr. Rosnick said he didn’t know until after the fact that Mr. Winter was a world-famous guitarist.

“I’m always sorry about the loss of life,” he said, but couldn’t say more because “I didn’t know him.”

“They were from New York and were looking for a place that was off the beaten track,” Ms. Rosnick said. “They kept to themselves and weren’t around a lot. I never met either of them and was surprised to read of his illustrious career.”

Sam Ogrodowski, who lives across the street and walks his dog every day, said that neither he nor other nearby neighbors knew Mr. Winter. Mr. Ogrodowski didn’t know the legendary guitarist lived across the street until someone told him.

“I’d love to say something nice, but I barely saw him,” Mr. Ogrodowski said. “My neighbors on either side never interacted with him. He never came out during the day. I saw his wife getting the mail from time to time. ”

Mr. Ogrodowski had been inside the Winters’ house when the previous residents lived there. He had no idea who was moving in when a large recreational vehicle pulled up, he said.

Radio host Dolly Curtis, who knows everyone in show biz who lives locally, didn’t know Mr. Winter. She said she had heard he lived in Easton but never confirmed it.

Dan Tressler, who comes from a renowned musical family in Easton, said in an email, “I knew he was a resident, but our family was not linked up, and I actually never ran into him.”

Robert LaValle, instrumental band director for 32 years at Helen Keller Middle School, didn’t know Mr. Winter personally but their paths crossed back in 1978 when the band Mr. LaValle was in opened for Mr. Winter at Toad’s Place in New Haven. Mr. LaValle had this to say about the blues legend:

“In an attempt to teach the blues I explained how the blues and Mother Earth are one and the same. Fellow Eastonite and musician Johnny Winter tasted the truth and understood the basis from which all is derived. His life was example of perseverance, strength and endurance in overcoming adversity.”

Loved playing guitar

John Dawson Winter III was born on Feb. 23, 1944 and raised in Beaumont, Texas. He was the older brother of Edgar Winter, who like him was an albino, and rose to musical fame with the Edgar Winter Group.

“Made my first record when I was 15, started playing clubs when I was 15. Started drinking and smoking when I was 15. Sex when I was 15. Fifteen was a big year for me,” Winter recalled with a laugh in a documentary released this year, “Johnny Winter: Down & Dirty.”

“I love playing guitar. It’s the only thing I’ve ever really been great at,” he said.

His career received a big boost early on when Rolling Stone singled him out as one of the best blues guitarists on the Texas scene. This helped secure a substantial recording contract from Columbia Records in 1969 that led to an appearance at the Woodstock Festival and gave him a wide following among college students and young blues fans.

He was one of the most popular live acts of the early 1970s, when his signature fast blues guitar solos attracted a wide following. Crowds were dazzled by the speed — and volume — of his guitar playing, which had its roots in urban blues but incorporated elements of rock ’n’roll. But his addiction problems with heroin during that decade and later battles with alcohol and prescription medication also drew attention.

Winter performed often with blues and rock singer Janis Joplin and the two became close during the 1960s.

Among the blues classics that Winter played during that era were Rollin’ and Tumblin’, Bad Luck and Trouble and Good Morning, Little Schoolgirl. He also teamed up with his brother Edgar for their 1976 live album, Together.

He was inducted into the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame in 1988, and his devotion to the music never wavered.

He had recently announced that he would follow up his 2011 album Roots with a new studio album, Step Back, in September featuring collaborators such as Eric Clapton, Ben Harper, Joe Perry, Dr. John and Joe Bonnamassa.

John Heilprin, Gregory Katz and Geir Moulson of The Associated Press contributed to this report.