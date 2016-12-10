Easton Courier

Town Center Village proposed in vicinity of Sport Hill, Center and Banks roads

By Brad Durrell on December 10, 2016 in Lead News, News, Town Government · 3 Comments

The Planning and Zoning Commission continues to discuss topics related to Easton’s new Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD), which is the town master plan.

By state law, the plan must be updated every 10 years, a process now being completed in Easton. The zoning regulations are being updated as well as part of a separate, but somewhat related, procedure.

The new POCD now isn’t expected to designate Village Districts in five or six locations around town, primarily where commercial-type or government activity takes place, but instead to propose creating one Town Center Village in the vicinity of Sport Hill, Center and Banks roads, near the Easton Village Store, firehouse and Silverman’s Farm.

This could allow “for civic, professional, cultural and service uses benefiting the entire Easton community,” according to a document prepared by John Hayes, town land use director, on POCD major policy initiatives.

The POCD also might suggest allowing an age-restricted residential community subject to design and density standards appropriate for watershed protection, with a maximum of two senior living units per three acres. Hayes said other towns are passing rules to encourage senior communities, noting they use fewer municipal services and — concerning watershed impact — use less water.

Other POCD issues discussed, based on Hayes’ memo, included possibly allowing cluster-development subdivisions to preserve open space on larger properties, designating land throughout town that is most suitable for agriculture and farms, and naming significant historical and cultural resource sites in the plan.

Also discussed were expanded rules for accessory affordable apartments, creating bicycle and walking paths connecting main locations, and addressing crowded conditions impacting Town Hall, the police, public works, and EMS.

From left, P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat, member Robert DeVellis and alternate Ross Ogden work on updating the zoning regulations. — Brad Durrell photo

From left, P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat, member Robert DeVellis and alternate Ross Ogden work on updating the zoning regulations. — Brad Durrell photo

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Jose Henrique Fernandes, 88, of Easton Next Post EDITORIAL: Community spirit drove playground project
About author
Brad Durrell

Brad Durrell


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Blargrifth

    Not a very good article for explaining to the plebs what “Village District” means.

  • dabc

    I must have missed the paragraph with the Chair of P&Z owning maybe 100 acres in the proposed “Village District”!

  • fedup

    It does seem from reporting that a lot of P & Z time is being spent on looking to change what goes on around his property. First the thinking to add a “village zone” and now in today’s paper plans to expend monies to create trails and walk paths that would benefit his property. One would think recusal might be in order.

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress