Town Center Village proposed in vicinity of Sport Hill, Center and Banks roads

The Planning and Zoning Commission continues to discuss topics related to Easton’s new Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD), which is the town master plan.

By state law, the plan must be updated every 10 years, a process now being completed in Easton. The zoning regulations are being updated as well as part of a separate, but somewhat related, procedure.

The new POCD now isn’t expected to designate Village Districts in five or six locations around town, primarily where commercial-type or government activity takes place, but instead to propose creating one Town Center Village in the vicinity of Sport Hill, Center and Banks roads, near the Easton Village Store, firehouse and Silverman’s Farm.

This could allow “for civic, professional, cultural and service uses benefiting the entire Easton community,” according to a document prepared by John Hayes, town land use director, on POCD major policy initiatives.

The POCD also might suggest allowing an age-restricted residential community subject to design and density standards appropriate for watershed protection, with a maximum of two senior living units per three acres. Hayes said other towns are passing rules to encourage senior communities, noting they use fewer municipal services and — concerning watershed impact — use less water.

Other POCD issues discussed, based on Hayes’ memo, included possibly allowing cluster-development subdivisions to preserve open space on larger properties, designating land throughout town that is most suitable for agriculture and farms, and naming significant historical and cultural resource sites in the plan.

Also discussed were expanded rules for accessory affordable apartments, creating bicycle and walking paths connecting main locations, and addressing crowded conditions impacting Town Hall, the police, public works, and EMS.