Easton Courier

OPINION: Watch your watershed!

By Melissa Schlag, Communications Coordinator at CFE/Save the Sound on December 22, 2016 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Commentary, Happenings, Lead News, News, Opinion, Town Government · 0 Comments

The long-fought fight against the Saddle Ridge proposal to build a housing development on watershed land in Easton has reared its ugly head once again.

It’s baaaack

There is a new Saddle Ridge Development proposal, with new development plan, and zoning amendments that put public drinking water in jeopardy of ground and surface pollution.

CFE/Save the Sound is supporting the Coalition to Save Easton and Citizens for Easton contending the proposed zoning amendments and development plan could severely harm water resources, especially at a critical time when state water supplies are increasingly threatened.

We are asking the Easton Planning and Zoning Commission to deny Saddle Ridge’s current application to ensure a future for Easton and the region that includes a clean and sustainable source of drinking water.

History is doomed to repeat itself

For years, the Saddle Ridge Village proposal, a nearly 100-unit development to be built on public watershed land, bounced back and forth from Easton’s Planning and Zoning Commission to the Conservation Commission, all the way to Hartford Superior Court and Appellate Court where appeals by the developers were dismissed.

Just this year, Judge Marshall Berger dismissed an appeal citing watershed issues, “The preservation and protection of the wetlands and watercourses from random, unnecessary, undesirable and unregulated uses, disturbance or destruction is in the public interest and is essential to the health, welfare and safety of the citizens of the state.”

How you can help

The Easton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its last hearing on the new proposal tonight at the Helen Keller Middle School about the newest plan that violates certain water policies.

If you care about the protection of clean drinking water, make your voice heard. This will be your last opportunity to speak up. Come out to the meeting at Keller at 7 p.m.

Speak up for water!

Read CFE/Save the Sound’s letter here.

For more information visit the Citizens for Easton website.

Saddle Ridge Village. Easton Courier archives

Saddle Ridge Village. Easton Courier archives

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 Next Post CT State Troopers prepare for holiday enforcement
About author
Easton Courier

Melissa Schlag, Communications Coordinator at CFE/Save the Sound


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress