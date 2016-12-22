OPINION: Watch your watershed!

The long-fought fight against the Saddle Ridge proposal to build a housing development on watershed land in Easton has reared its ugly head once again.
It’s baaaack
There is a new Saddle Ridge Development proposal, with new development plan, and zoning amendments that put public drinking water in jeopardy of ground and surface pollution.
CFE/Save the Sound is supporting the Coalition to Save Easton and Citizens for Easton contending the proposed zoning amendments and development plan could severely harm water resources, especially at a critical time when state water supplies are increasingly threatened.
We are asking the Easton Planning and Zoning Commission to deny Saddle Ridge’s current application to ensure a future for Easton and the region that includes a clean and sustainable source of drinking water.
History is doomed to repeat itself
For years, the Saddle Ridge Village proposal, a nearly 100-unit development to be built on public watershed land, bounced back and forth from Easton’s Planning and Zoning Commission to the Conservation Commission, all the way to Hartford Superior Court and Appellate Court where appeals by the developers were dismissed.
Just this year, Judge Marshall Berger dismissed an appeal citing watershed issues, “The preservation and protection of the wetlands and watercourses from random, unnecessary, undesirable and unregulated uses, disturbance or destruction is in the public interest and is essential to the health, welfare and safety of the citizens of the state.”
How you can help
The Easton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its last hearing on the new proposal tonight at the Helen Keller Middle School about the newest plan that violates certain water policies.
If you care about the protection of clean drinking water, make your voice heard. This will be your last opportunity to speak up. Come out to the meeting at Keller at 7 p.m.
Speak up for water!
Read CFE/Save the Sound’s letter here.
For more information visit the Citizens for Easton website.
Saddle Ridge Village. Easton Courier archives
OPINION: Watch your watershed!
By Melissa Schlag, Communications Coordinator at CFE/Save the Sound on December 22, 2016 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Commentary, Happenings, Lead News, News, Opinion, Town Government · 0 Comments
The long-fought fight against the Saddle Ridge proposal to build a housing development on watershed land in Easton has reared its ugly head once again.
It’s baaaack
There is a new Saddle Ridge Development proposal, with new development plan, and zoning amendments that put public drinking water in jeopardy of ground and surface pollution.
CFE/Save the Sound is supporting the Coalition to Save Easton and Citizens for Easton contending the proposed zoning amendments and development plan could severely harm water resources, especially at a critical time when state water supplies are increasingly threatened.
We are asking the Easton Planning and Zoning Commission to deny Saddle Ridge’s current application to ensure a future for Easton and the region that includes a clean and sustainable source of drinking water.
History is doomed to repeat itself
For years, the Saddle Ridge Village proposal, a nearly 100-unit development to be built on public watershed land, bounced back and forth from Easton’s Planning and Zoning Commission to the Conservation Commission, all the way to Hartford Superior Court and Appellate Court where appeals by the developers were dismissed.
Just this year, Judge Marshall Berger dismissed an appeal citing watershed issues, “The preservation and protection of the wetlands and watercourses from random, unnecessary, undesirable and unregulated uses, disturbance or destruction is in the public interest and is essential to the health, welfare and safety of the citizens of the state.”
How you can help
The Easton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its last hearing on the new proposal tonight at the Helen Keller Middle School about the newest plan that violates certain water policies.
If you care about the protection of clean drinking water, make your voice heard. This will be your last opportunity to speak up. Come out to the meeting at Keller at 7 p.m.
Speak up for water!
Read CFE/Save the Sound’s letter here.
For more information visit the Citizens for Easton website.
Saddle Ridge Village. Easton Courier archives
Tags: appellate court, CFE/Save the Sound, citizens for easton, Coalition to Save Easton, connecticut, Easton, Easton Conservation Commission, Easton Planning and Zoning Commission, Huntley "Bucky" Stone, Judge Marshall K. Berger, Petition for Certification, Robert Carlson, Saddle Ridge Development LLC, Silver Sports LP, watershed
About author
Melissa Schlag, Communications Coordinator at CFE/Save the Sound
Share this article
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement