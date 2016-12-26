Easton Courier

Easton EMS will hold recertification classes

The Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service will hold an emergency medical technician recertification class and an emergency medical responder recertification class in January.    

The cost for participants is EMR, $150; EMT, $250.

Classes will take place at headquarters, 448 Sport Hill Road, Easton.

Interested candidates can call headquarters at 203-452-9595)to sign up. Questions can also be directed to Sandra Snyder, director of training.

EMR recertification

Instructor: Gabe Meszaros Sr. EMS I. Classes are Jan.10, 6 to 10 p.m.; Jan. 12, 6 to 10 p.m.;

Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Jan. 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EMT recertification

Instructor: John Snyder EMS I. Jan. 20, 6 to 10 p.m., CPR only; Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Jan. 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Jan. 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Jan. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service is at 448 Sport Hill Road. — Alexandra kushnir photo

