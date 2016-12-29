Pianist Felix Jarrar in Scholarship Concert on Jan. 8

The Wednesday Afternoon Musical Club presents its annual Scholarship Winners Concert on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m. at Jesse Lee Methodist Church, 25 Flat Rock Road. Featured will be Felix Jarrar of Norwalk, pianist and composer, who will perform pieces from the standard repertoire as well as his own compositions.

The composer-pianist has performed at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall in New York City. He has won numerous prizes in composition. His chamber opera, “The Fall of the House of Usher,” based on the Edgar Allen Poe story, premiered in 2016 in New York City, as well as his string quartet, “Mosaic of Myself: A Walt Whitman Experience.” Jarrar received a bachelor of arts from Marlboro College with highest honors and will be attending Brooklyn College for his master degree in composition.

Admission is free; donations are accepted for scholarship. A reception will follow. Information: 203-261-9160.