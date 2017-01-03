Easton educators face balancing act

Trying to find more hours in the school day is like trying to fit a square peg in a round hole, but Easton education officials are trying to do just that.

They’re attempting to comply with a plethora of state-mandated teacher professional development requirements while maintaining a continuity of classroom instruction.

Parents attending the Dec. 13 school board meeting said they’re concerned that their children are losing valuable classroom instruction time because of the many meetings, professional development sessions and parent-teacher conferences that pull teachers out of the classrooms.

Drawing teachers out of classrooms, especially at the elementary level, is disruptive, the parents said, and the half-days set aside for teachers’ professional development makes it tough on working parents and on the younger students.

“At the elementary level, those days are lost,” said Gretchen Goldstein, the parent of a second grader and a seventh grader.

“Middle school students are more self-directed,” she said, but routinely placing substitute teachers in classrooms can be upsetting for the students.

“Most kids don’t like it,” she said.

“It’s disruptive, especially for the younger children,” said parent Lisa Keane.

Keane and Goldstein try to look at both sides of the issue.

Her second grade daughter’s teacher is “very good” at letting children know ahead of time when she’ll be out of the classroom, Goldstein said, and Keane said that the teachers themselves don’t want to be out of the classroom.

The women offered school board members suggestions from their own experience about solving the problem, including conducting parent-teacher conferences at night or instituting an early dismissal day each Wednesday to allow for conferences or professional development.

Addressing the concerns

As board members and administrators grappled with the problem during the meeting, they emphasized the value of honing teachers’ skills through professional development and questioned the value of half-days that cut into instruction time for students.

“The bugaboo is the number of days teachers are pulled out of the classroom,” said school board member Randy Hicks.

School board chairman Jeff Parker suggested a possible solution of eliminating one school day per year for students, so as to add another professional development day to the calendar.

He said the concerns about teachers’ hours could be addressed in upcoming teacher contract negotiations.

A teacher’s contract allows for a 45-minute “wraparound” period before or after the school day, and it would be better to extend that time period for teachers’ meetings than to use time within the school day, he said.

Stephanie Pierson Ugol, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, told board members that the state requires 18 hours of professional development per teacher each year.

She also emphasized the value of teachers participating in curriculum meetings and learning new state educational standards.

Among the meetings teachers attend are those for Planning and Placement Teams (PPTs), a state-mandated professional development and evaluation committee, curriculum steering committees and the K-12 vertical alignment curriculum committee, which is attended for the most part by math and literacy specialists.

Ugol said she’s reduced the number of meetings from 10 to five.

Curriculum steering meetings involve a few teachers from each building, and are usually conducted on early dismissal days, she said. Teachers also participate in curriculum meetings over the summer.

One professional development day occurs before the school year begins and another after the school year ends. There are also two professional days within the year.

“It’s very challenging to provide professional development within the time we have,” she said, because of the many new standards adopted by the state, including the next-generation science standard.

Content-based professional development sessions are often conducted on early dismissal days.

“We’re trying to find innovative ways to keep teachers in the classroom and provide professional development in a manner that doesn’t interfere with classroom instruction,” she said. “It’s a challenge. We need to find time.”

While it’s important for teachers to be involved in curriculum development, Ugol said, she tries to limit elementary teachers’ participation in order to keep them in the classroom.

Much of the curriculum work aims to align the Easton and Redding school districts so students are on the same page when they reach Joel Barlow High School.

“It’s so important that the two K-8 systems are aligned,” Ugol said. “K-12 committees are really critical. We’re working to develop a common objective.”

Having teachers involved in designing the curriculum is valuable, Parker said.

“They’re living it every day,” he said. “If they have a say in how we teach, they’re more likely to be on board with strategies we’re going to use.”

Officials search to find a balance

At the school board meeting, Parker asked that “the administration take a fresh look at this,” and Ugol said later that she’s collecting information from surrounding districts to see if there’s another way to do it.

“Over the past decade we’ve seen a large increase in the number of changes of standards and increased expectations for students and teachers,” she said. “It puts pressure on all districts. It’s not easy. We’re looking to capture time. There are limits.”

“Ongoing professional development is an important part of our strategy for excellence in Easton schools,” said school Superintendent Thomas McMorran. “It would be better to run summer academies for teachers and minimize the time a classroom teacher spends away from his or her students during the school year, but that is an expensive approach to take.

“We have reduced and restricted the number of sessions during the

year, but the work must still get done, and if we want to extend the

teacher’s work day, we have to pay extra. So what we currently do is a

workable compromise that balances teacher time, costs, and necessary work.”

A need for open communication

Goldstein said the information she learned at the school board meeting regarding state mandates and curriculum work went a long way to help her understand why teachers need to spend some time outside the classroom.

She said it would help other parents to learn from school officials.

“Can we sit down and talk about it?” she asked. “The open communication would settle a lot of nerves.”