Some stingy defense on the part of the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team helped keep Wolcott at bay.

By holding their opponent to single digits in one frame, the Falcons stacked the deck in their favor on Thursday, Dec. 22. Wolcott never threatened after that, as Barlow earned its first home victory of the season at 61-48.

The Falcons, who chalked up their first win two days earlier against Harding, battled Wolcott early. Led by senior captain Matt McGannon’s eight-point effort (with one three-pointer), they were a step ahead (13-11) after one quarter.

After that, Barlow started running away with the game, dominating the ball on offense and defense in the second frame, outscoring its opponent by a better than 3-1 margin. Captain Tom Rossini’s three three-pointers were a huge boost for the team’s morale and highlighted Barlow’s 20-point effort.

On the other side of the ball, Barlow let up only six points in the quarter. Going into halftime the Falcons led 33-17.

Halftime did not slow the Falcons down, as they added to their lead with 18 more points, including a three-pointer by freshman Clark Gilmore. Wolcott scored 13 points in the third quarter but remained unable to really pick away at Barlow’s lead and trailed 51-30 with one frame left

With a 21-point lead, Barlow head coach Matt Whalen used the opportunity to make some substitutions, giving his captains some much-deserved rest as well as giving younger players time on the court.

McGannon led Barlow with 31 points, including three three-pointers. Rossini was next with 21, including five three-pointers.

Gilmore (one three-pointer) and Kevin Richetelli each scored three. Christian Marini scored two and Wes Blackwell sank one free throw.

Mike Tessarzik led Wolcott with 13 points.

Barlow visits Ridgefield on Monday at 7 p.m.