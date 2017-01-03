State cuts aid to Redding-Easton town budgets by about 30%

The state announced last week it will reduce its annual education cost sharing (ECS) grant package to Redding’s town budget by 31% for Fiscal Year 2017. It will also reduce its aid paid to Easton’s town budget by 27.4%. The reduction will be realized from payments to the towns scheduled to be made by the state in January and April 2017.

These reductions will be made in addition to other reductions made by the state in April 2016. State aid to Redding was already reduced from $686,000 to $374,000 in 2016 (for Fiscal Year 2017) and aid in Easton was reduced from $593,000 to $344,000.

After the 2016 cuts, Redding was scheduled to receive $263,834 from the state for this Fiscal Year, but now will lose an additional $83,699 of that funding. Easton was scheduled to receive $245,181 but will lose $67,274 of that funding.

This reduction will force the town to make cuts from its projected budget for this Fiscal Year, or find revenue from another source.

“We’ve been waiting for the other shoe to drop for quite some time,” said First Selectman Julia Pemberton. “We knew cuts were coming, we just didn’t know how large of cuts were coming and what the hit to the town would be.”

There was a chance the cuts could have been “devastating,” Pemberton said, forcing the town to consider reducing services or even eliminating employees.

“I will say this cut will not force us to discuss that here,” she added. “But, this is something we have to take into consideration as we head into the next budget cycle. It’s possible we might receive nothing next year.”

For comparison, Greenwich’s ECS grant was cut by just over 90%, from $1.4 million to $137,000 approximately — the largest cut in the state. New Canaan was cut by 50% from $678,845 to $339,590. Wilton was cut by approximately 30%, from $665,382 to $462,941.